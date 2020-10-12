JayhawkSlant - Nick Channel gets surprise, last-minute start

Nick Channel gets surprise, last-minute start
The next time Nick Channel gets a start, Kansas defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot should wait to tell him right before kickoff.
That’s what happened to Channel against Oklahoma State, and the Wichita native responded with a solid game in his first career start. He didn’t find out until the last minute.
“I didn't know that I'd actually be starting until a couple minutes before the game,” Channel said. “Coach Eliot pulled me over and he was like, ‘Hey, you're starting today so be ready. Don't overthink things. Just go out there and play. If you make any mistakes, just don't worry about it and just keep playing.’”
Channel responded with a game he will remember. The sophomore recorded eight tackles, one sack, and one-and-a-half tackles for a loss.
And he only missed one play the whole game. Channel played 91 of 92 snaps and if it wasn’t for his shoe, he would have gone the distance. He also played 10 more snaps on special teams.
Overall, he liked how he did in his first start and said there are more plays to be made.
“I think I came out for one play and that was just to get my shoe fixed,” he said. “But I played every defensive snap. I think I surprised myself a little bit, but I also knew I was going to make a few mistakes. Going back and watching the film, there are a few times where I overran my gap, or I didn't get in the right gap. And it ended up hurting us a little bit. But I did make a few plays, but there's still room for me to improve a lot.”
Coming out of Kapaun Mt. Carmel High, Channel wasn’t recruited by a lot of Power Five schools. He said he grew up a Kansas fan and when they offered a chance to walk on, he took it.
In high school his primary position was running back where he was first team All-Wichita. He was second team as a linebacker.
“I really wasn't recruited very much by division one schools,” Channel said. “It was just division two schools. But I knew what I was capable of and I was willing to bet on myself to come play division one football and to work my way up.
“Growing up in Kansas I've been a KU fan my whole life. And I just thought that KU would have been a good choice for me to try to work my way up and claim my spot.”
Channel is a Pre-Med student and wants to be an orthopedic surgeon. Eliot called him “very cerebral” when describing him as a player. At one time Channel wanted to pursue Aerospace Engineering because that’s what his grandfather did.
“I think airplanes are really cool and everything,” he said. “So, my junior year of high school, I took Calculus 1, and then my senior year I took Calculus 2. And I was like, I really don't want to do that for the rest of my life.”
He posted a 4.0 GPA last spring and made the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. He was asked if his major is more difficult than figuring out Big 12 offenses.
“Probably Big 12 offenses,” he said. “I don't want to sound cocky, but school is easy. But studying offenses are a little bit more difficult than memorizing Biology, Chemistry, and all that. Because you know what, offenses change and you don't really know exactly what you need to expect. With school, this is the answer. So, I think football is a little bit harder to study.”