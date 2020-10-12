JayhawkSlant - Nick Channel gets surprise, last-minute start

The next time Nick Channel gets a start, Kansas defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot should wait to tell him right before kickoff.

That’s what happened to Channel against Oklahoma State, and the Wichita native responded with a solid game in his first career start. He didn’t find out until the last minute.

“I didn't know that I'd actually be starting until a couple minutes before the game,” Channel said. “Coach Eliot pulled me over and he was like, ‘Hey, you're starting today so be ready. Don't overthink things. Just go out there and play. If you make any mistakes, just don't worry about it and just keep playing.’”

Channel responded with a game he will remember. The sophomore recorded eight tackles, one sack, and one-and-a-half tackles for a loss.

And he only missed one play the whole game. Channel played 91 of 92 snaps and if it wasn’t for his shoe, he would have gone the distance. He also played 10 more snaps on special teams.

Overall, he liked how he did in his first start and said there are more plays to be made.

“I think I came out for one play and that was just to get my shoe fixed,” he said. “But I played every defensive snap. I think I surprised myself a little bit, but I also knew I was going to make a few mistakes. Going back and watching the film, there are a few times where I overran my gap, or I didn't get in the right gap. And it ended up hurting us a little bit. But I did make a few plays, but there's still room for me to improve a lot.”