JayhawkSlant - Nick Channel played with broken foot last season

Last season Nick Channel played in every game on defense. He earned his first start against Oklahoma State where he had eight tackles, a sack, and a tackle for a loss. Little did he know in his first start he would break his foot and play through it the rest of the season. “The first full defensive game I played was against Oklahoma State and actually ended up breaking my foot in that game,” Channel said. “Luckily it didn't require any surgery and it just healed over time by itself.” Channel walked on to KU after playing high school football at Wichita Kapaun Mt. Carmel. He redshirted in 2018 and saw his first game action last year. He admitted last fall he wasn’t expecting to start this early and getting a lot of snaps. Outside of the broken foot he also had the standard wear and tear on his body. “I also had some nerve issues a little bit so I'm wearing like one of those neck pads now,” Channel said. “It's just protective now. Just haven't really had any issues with it, but last season was pretty tough on my body but from the end of the season until now I was taking real careful care of my body and getting back to playing full speed.”

Channel said he followed the plan from the strength and conditioning staff in the off-season. He said it was not anything out of the ordinary and everything this spring has gone to plan. “I had to do some shoulder rehab on my own because that's what the nerve issues were causing me issues with,” he said. “So, I had to do a little bit shoulder stuff, but other than that, I just do it all the strength coaches tell us to do.” The spring game is just days away and the team has gone through the last two months not knowing what the future holds. A permanent head coach is expected to be hired soon. “I think that Coach Jones has really been keeping us together,” Channel said. “He tells us to stick together. He always has us improve and nobody knows what's going to go on and he doesn't know, but he says it just keep moving, stick together and just keep working towards our goal for this fall.”

