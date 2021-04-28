JayhawkSlant - Nick Channel played with broken foot last season

Nick Channel played with broken foot last season
Last season Nick Channel played in every game on defense. He earned his first start against Oklahoma State where he had eight tackles, a sack, and a tackle for a loss.
Little did he know in his first start he would break his foot and play through it the rest of the season.
“The first full defensive game I played was against Oklahoma State and actually ended up breaking my foot in that game,” Channel said. “Luckily it didn't require any surgery and it just healed over time by itself.”
Channel walked on to KU after playing high school football at Wichita Kapaun Mt. Carmel. He redshirted in 2018 and saw his first game action last year. He admitted last fall he wasn’t expecting to start this early and getting a lot of snaps.
Outside of the broken foot he also had the standard wear and tear on his body.
“I also had some nerve issues a little bit so I'm wearing like one of those neck pads now,” Channel said. “It's just protective now. Just haven't really had any issues with it, but last season was pretty tough on my body but from the end of the season until now I was taking real careful care of my body and getting back to playing full speed.”
Channel said he followed the plan from the strength and conditioning staff in the off-season. He said it was not anything out of the ordinary and everything this spring has gone to plan.
“I had to do some shoulder rehab on my own because that's what the nerve issues were causing me issues with,” he said. “So, I had to do a little bit shoulder stuff, but other than that, I just do it all the strength coaches tell us to do.”
The spring game is just days away and the team has gone through the last two months not knowing what the future holds. A permanent head coach is expected to be hired soon.
“I think that Coach Jones has really been keeping us together,” Channel said. “He tells us to stick together. He always has us improve and nobody knows what's going to go on and he doesn't know, but he says it just keep moving, stick together and just keep working towards our goal for this fall.”
What Channel had to say about other players on defense
On Kenny Logan:
He's picked up right where he left off in the fall. He's making plays every day. He's got a lot of energy. He's leading us all. Trying to get us all on the right track and he's doing pretty damn well.
On Nate Betts:
He's moved to inside linebacker with us. I usually get a lot of reps with him and is, how quickly he's picked everything up. The first few practices, he was a little iffy on run fits, because just, he's never really had a run fit that where they can adjust.
But how quickly he's picking it up and how well he's taking leadership, making calls its difficult getting thrown into a new position and knowing what calls to make. And you're getting nervous about making mistakes, but he's been able to make all the calls and checks that we need to have to be able to do that. So his leadership and how quickly he's picked it up has really been good.
On Marcus Harris:
I think his athleticism has been more than what you'd expect. He's always making plays. He's real powerful. He can break through the line pretty quickly, but really just how powerful and strong he is and the plays that he's able to make is really been impressive.
On Taiwan Berryhill:
He's got some good size to him and he's got a lot of power. I think being able to just make plays and just stop running backs where they are without any of them getting some extra yards. Being able to make plays all over the field. He just brings a lot of athleticism for us. And again, once he understands everything that he's got to do, he's going to be a pretty good linebacker and he's going to be able to make a lot of plays for us.