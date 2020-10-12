JayhawkSlant - Nick Herzog breaks down Kansas virtual tour

The Kansas coaches used the bye week to get extra recruiting in and one of the virtual visitors was local prospect Nick Herzog.

Herzog, an offensive lineman from Blue Valley in the 2022 class, picked up an offer from the Jayhawks over the summer. He recently got a closer look at the program.

“We got on a FaceTime call while all the players were up at the indoor and playing some games and stuff like that,” he said. “It's fun to see all the players, and all of the coaches. I got to talk to Coach Dearmon for a little bit and then Megan (Mueller) took me on what an official visit would look like.”

That included a trip through the facilities and campus and a checklist that recruits would see during a visit.

“She showed me around campus and all of the facilities,” Herzog said. “I got to see the locker room, the freshmen dorms and stuff like that. It was really, cool. It was like a regular visit but via FaceTime, it was awesome.”