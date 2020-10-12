JayhawkSlant - Nick Herzog breaks down Kansas virtual tour

Nick Herzog breaks down Kansas virtual tour
The Kansas coaches used the bye week to get extra recruiting in and one of the virtual visitors was local prospect Nick Herzog.
Herzog, an offensive lineman from Blue Valley in the 2022 class, picked up an offer from the Jayhawks over the summer. He recently got a closer look at the program.
“We got on a FaceTime call while all the players were up at the indoor and playing some games and stuff like that,” he said. “It's fun to see all the players, and all of the coaches. I got to talk to Coach Dearmon for a little bit and then Megan (Mueller) took me on what an official visit would look like.”
That included a trip through the facilities and campus and a checklist that recruits would see during a visit.
“She showed me around campus and all of the facilities,” Herzog said. “I got to see the locker room, the freshmen dorms and stuff like that. It was really, cool. It was like a regular visit but via FaceTime, it was awesome.”
Overall Herzog liked what he saw from the facilities and everything else on the virtual tour.
“The locker room was really cool,” he said. “It got it renovated in 2017 and it looked awesome. The stadium's cool, the indoor facility where they were all kind of hanging out and had the food trucks. That was awesome to see and then campus itself is just beautiful. I was very, impressed with it.”
Dearmon, the offensive coordinator, has handled the recruiting with Herzog. Dearmon was the coach who offered him and has been in touch during the season.
“Coach Dearmon is an awesome guy to talk to,” Herzog said. “I love talking to him and if he's out fishing or something and he will check in and ask how I'm doing. We will talk a little bit about football and a lot about life. It's awesome talking to him.”
Herzog has been staying in communication with several other schools including Kansas State and Virginia. He’s been getting mail from Notre Dame, Kentucky, Missouri, Princeton and other Ivy League schools.
“I have been talking to some other schools nothing super serious yet,” Herzog said. “But there are a lot of good conversations happening.”