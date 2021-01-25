JayhawkSlant - Nick Herzog talks about Kansas, keeping open mind

There have been several coaches from Kansas involved in recruiting Nick Herzog. The Blue Valley prospect will be the top-rated lineman in Kansas for the 2022 class.

One of his first offers came from the Jayhawks and Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon has been doing a lot of the early recruiting.

“It's been great talking to him,” Herzog said. “Me and Coach Dearmon have had great calls. I love talking to him. He's a good dude and it’s been awesome to talk to him.”

Dearmon is just one of the coaches who has been in the recruiting process for Kansas. Several staff members have communicated with him and they are trying to show recruiting in numbers.

“It's awesome to see,” Herzog said of the attention. “It makes me feel like I'm a priority to them which they've told me time and time again. So, that makes me feel good. It makes you like at school. So, I'm excited to get out there for official visits and all that good stuff.”

Lee Grimes is a new name that has entered the recruiting picture. He was named the new offensive line coach at the end of December. Grimes first day in the office was last week, and he’s already getting to know Herzog.