The Kansas staff started to recruit Nicholas Martinez a couple months ago when Jeff Hecklinski flew to California to evaluate the offensive lineman.

It wasn’t long after that he picked up a scholarship offer and started thinking about taking a visit to Kansas. This weekend Martinez and his family made the trip from California.

Martinez liked everything he saw and decided to give Les Miles his verbal commitment.

“It was honestly the best feeling in the world, just to see him and his family light up with smiles,” Martinez said when he committed. “It was amazing.”

It was a long trip from California, but after experiencing Lawrence and being around the coaching staff Martinez said it was an easy decision to pick the Jayhawks.

“My family loved everything about it,” he said. “My parents feel comfortable sending me here knowing it’s a great, safe environment.”

It was the first time Martinez was able to spend a lot of time around the coaching staff. Much of it was with offensive line coach Luke Meadows.

“Coach Meadows is awesome,” Martinez said. “He’s got a great personality, very funny and interesting. I can’t wait to play for him.”

His host was Api Mane who is competing for the starting center job. He called Mane one of the funniest people has been around. What he saw from everyone in the program helped him make the decision to pick Kansas.

“I loved everything about it from the facilities, to the players, and the coaches,” he said. “What really stood out to me was the brotherhood between the players.”

His official visit is over, but Martinez wants to get back to Kansas during the season. Being around several recruits and the coaching staff he believes the program is going in the right direction.

“I am beyond excited to come see a game this fall because I know there is going to be a huge change in this program,” he said. “It’s going to be exciting.”