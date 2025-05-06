Nick Timberlake and LaGerald Vick Set to Join JHX Hoops for TBT 2025

KANSAS CITY , Kan., (May 6, 2025) – JHX Hoops, the Kansas alumni team, today announced that former Jayhawks Nick Timberlake and LaGerald Vick would join the team’s roster for TBT 2025.

JHX Hoops is co-hosting the Kansas City Regional alongside Purple Rain (Kansas State alumni) at the historic Municipal Auditorium from July 19-23.

Vick and Timberlake join the JHX Hoops roster as the first two player commitments. Additional roster announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

LaGerald Vick will be suiting up for the JHX Hoops (formerly Mass Street) for the third consecutive summer. Vick has averaged 10.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in TBT in the last two years, helping lead the Kansas alumni to back to back regional final appearances.

Vick spent four years at Kansas (2015-19), helping lead the Jayhawks to two Elite Eights and one Final Four. After coming off the bench in his first two years, Vick established himself as a starter in his junior campaign, averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Vick established himself as an elite shooter in his senior year, setting the Kansas record for most three-pointers made in consecutive games (15) and shooting 46% from three on the season.

Vick began his professional career in Taiwan in 2019 and has since played professionally across South America and New Zealand.

Timberlake will be making his TBT debut for JHX Hoops this summer. Timberlake played collegiately at Towson University for five seasons, where he was a two-time All-CAA selection (2022, 2023) and surpassed 1,500 career points, before transferring to the University of Kansas for his final year of eligibility. He made his mark in the NCAA Tournament, scoring a season-high 19 points in his NCAA tournament debut against Samford University.Timberlake spent his first professional season playing in Portugal and England.

The winner of the Kansas City Regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals on July 28. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and TBT’s $1 million championship will be played on Aug. 3.

For the first time, TBT will give each host team the opportunity to have home court advantage for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the $1 million championship game. Should two regional hosts face off, the tie breaker will be determined by which host sells 4,000 tickets the fastest.

Tickets will go on sale May 6. To be the first to secure tickets for the event, fans can sign up for ticket and team updates at https://tbthoops.com/tickets/updates/.

For more information on this year’s TBT or JHX Hoops, visit tbthoops.com. About The Basketball Tournament

The home of the Elam Ending®, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game.

Every year, it attracts some of the best players in the world. For more information on TBT’s tenth season, visit www.thetournament.com