During his career at Towson, Nicolas Timberlake, in 122 games, averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. During that same stretch, Timberlake shot 42.0 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from behind the arc, and 84.5 percent from the free-throw line.

This past season, Timberlake, in 33 games, averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. Additionally, he shot 45.5 percent from the field, 41.6 percent from behind the arc, and 84.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Timberlake, during the 2022-23 season, had scoring games of 27, 23, 26, 21, 24, 20, 24, 32, 31, 29, 26, and 34. He scored in double-figures 27 times and scored between 10 and 19 points 15 times.

After the season, Timberlake ultimately decided to find a new school to call home via the transfer portal. Not surprisingly, a ton of schools were hoping to land the Towson star, but when all was said and done, just three schools, North Carolina, Kansas, and Connecticut (order the visits took place) were seriously considered by Timberlake.

While many believed that Connecticut, coming off a National Championship, would emerge as the last team standing for Timberlake, it was Bill Self and Kansas that emerged victorious when a final decision was made.

Timberlake, on April 19, became the first player from the transfer portal to commit to Self and the Jayhawks this offseason.

After scoring 15 points, including hitting three shots from behind the arc at Wednesday’s camp scrimmage inside Allen Fieldhouse, Timberlake talked to the media for the first time since arriving in Lawrence.

“It's crazy,” said Nicolas Timberlake when asked about his experience the last couple of months. “I didn't believe I was going to be here when I entered the portal. I thought maybe 10, 15 schools would call. Kansas calls the second day and I was ecstatic.

“We were close at Towson,” he added. “I loved my time there; it was a great time. But now it's time to get to a tourney (NCAA) and see if we can bring it (National Championship) home.”

For Timberlake, the decision to attend the University of Kansas and play for Bill Self might not have been as difficult as it appeared on the surface.

At the conclusion of the season, Bobby Pettiford, Jr., Joseph Yesufu, Kyle Cuffe, Jr., MJ Rice, Zach Clemence, Ernest Udeh, Jr., Cam Martin, and Zuby Ejiofor all left via the transfer portal.

Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson both declared for the NBA draft, while Kevin McCullar, Jr., tested the NBA waters, but ultimately made the decision to return for another season.

When making a final decision, playing time was obviously a key factor in the decision-making process, but it wasn’t the only factor.

“He wanted to see the whole thing,” said Jeff Timberlake, the father of Nicolas Timberlake. “I mean, he went from five schools at 18 to, I don’t know, 65 or 70 schools in a month. Really, it was recruiting on steroids. Every night you're getting calls from big-time college coaches and it was a blast. It’s different when you’re older and have and you’re more experienced and more mature and you know what you want.

“It was about playing time and it was about going to the right place,” he added. “He wants to go to the NCAA Tournament, and he’s never been, so now we actually have a chance to win a National Championship, which is the goal. Coach (Bill) Self, you know, he was amazing.”



