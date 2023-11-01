Towson transfer Nicolas Timberlake is gearing up for his first game in Allen Fieldhouse against Fort Hays State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, where he is excited to feel the energy from the crowd.

“I thought Late Night was a great experience and then hearing from everyone that that was nothing compared to a home game,” Timberlake said. “So I’m even more excited to see what it is like on a game day.”

The exhibition game comes after the Jayhawks lost 82-75 in another exhibition on the road against Illinois. In the game, Timberlake scored four points on 2-for-6 shooting, going 0-for-3 from deep.

Timberlake comes to Kansas as Towson’s all time leader in three-pointers, and is expected to shoot the ball when he has a chance.

“I was in here earlier with [assistant coach Joe Dooley] getting shots up before and that was the first thing [Bill Self] came over and said to me pretty much was ‘they got almost 30 more points than we did from the three-point-line so I mean I brought you here to shoot threes so I’m expecting you to get some more shots up,’” Timberlake said.

He called the loss a learning experience, and while he is best known for his shooting, he is looking to improve on the defensive end. The Jayhawks allowed Illinois to shoot 40% from three-point range.

“I feel like that will obviously be a main key, main focus for us today in practice as we go forward into Fort Hays” Timberlake said.

He also highlighted how getting stops on the defensive end can lead to better opportunities offensively.

“The biggest thing is it starts with defense,” Timberlake said. “Our defensive stops get us into transition. When they’re scoring baskets a lot we got to take it out of bounds and then go from there. I mean the more we get stops the more we can run, and I think the more we run the better we are.”

Timberlake also addressed the last spot in the starting line up that he is up for. Between fellow newcomers, Johnny Furphy and Elmarko Jackson, they have been the last ones to know where they stand in the line up. During Sunday’s game against Illinois it was Jackson who started, bringing Timberlake off of the bench. Coming off of the bench is not a new concept for Timberlake, who won Colonial Athletic Association Sixth Man of the Year as a redshirt freshman while at Towson.

“It’s been going good,” Timberlake said. “Me, Johnny and Elmarko have been fighting every day in practice, but at the end of the day I don't think any three of us care who gets that starting spot as long as we’re playing and helping the team doing what we can do to get W’s.”



