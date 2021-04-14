JayhawkSlant - Nikki Taylor could play offense, defense for the Jayhawks

The 2022 recruiting class continues to fill up for the Jayhawks.

On Wednesday afternoon Kansas picked up a commitment from a two-way player in Nikki Taylor. The Alabama prospect developed a relationship with Chevis Jackson in the last few months.

Jackson was the first coach to extend Taylor an offer and it paid off.

“You know how it is when you get your first offer,” he said. “They (KU) showed the most interest in me and they stayed on me, always checking up on me and stuff like that. And I’ve just been watching their games for the longest, and just felt like that's somewhere I could see myself playing.”

Jackson, who coaches the cornerbacks, did a virtual visit with Taylor.

“Coach Jackson really made the whole recruitment thing into a fun situation,” Taylor said. “He told me about himself and what we have in common. Like both the us love the James and Jordan stuff. So, we were just talking about that. And then he had somebody on FaceTime showing me the facilities, the weight rooms, the campus, all that type of stuff. And we just laughed and joked on the phone. I just like the environment at Kansas.”