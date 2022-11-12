When Nikko Taylor picked up an offer from Kansas it hit close to home. For the last three seasons Taylor played his football in the state of Kansas.

He started his junior year in high school at Blue Valley North High playing two seasons before signing with Hutchinson Community College. Taylor said he knows a lot of people who attend KU.

“I was able to jump on the phone with the defensive line coach at KU and we talked about KU and what they had to provide and what they could do for me and where that position I was going to play,” he said.

“I was pretty excited just to get the offer from where I've been staying the past couple years. And a lot of people I went to high school with, they go to KU. So, I know that they were going to be excited, and I knew my family was going to be excited just to have that offer that is close to home.”

Taylor said the coaches reached out to him on Twitter and that was followed up with phone conversations. When they played Highland, Kansas defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu was on hand to watch him play.

“They said that they like my motor, that I try and go and get the ball every chance I get and try to make plays,” he said. “They like my explosiveness off the ball, my power, and my quickness. That's a big factor that came into why they liked the way I played.”