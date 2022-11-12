Nikko Taylor sets official visit with Kansas, busy December coming up
When Nikko Taylor picked up an offer from Kansas it hit close to home. For the last three seasons Taylor played his football in the state of Kansas.
He started his junior year in high school at Blue Valley North High playing two seasons before signing with Hutchinson Community College. Taylor said he knows a lot of people who attend KU.
“I was able to jump on the phone with the defensive line coach at KU and we talked about KU and what they had to provide and what they could do for me and where that position I was going to play,” he said.
“I was pretty excited just to get the offer from where I've been staying the past couple years. And a lot of people I went to high school with, they go to KU. So, I know that they were going to be excited, and I knew my family was going to be excited just to have that offer that is close to home.”
Taylor said the coaches reached out to him on Twitter and that was followed up with phone conversations. When they played Highland, Kansas defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu was on hand to watch him play.
“They said that they like my motor, that I try and go and get the ball every chance I get and try to make plays,” he said. “They like my explosiveness off the ball, my power, and my quickness. That's a big factor that came into why they liked the way I played.”
Taylor comes in at 6-foot-6, 245 and has the measurables college recruiters look for. He has earned over 15 division one offers. Setting up official visits will take careful planning. Hutchinson is currently ranked number one in the country, and they will play in the postseason.
That does not leave a lot of room for taking visits in December since he graduates after the semester.
“I know that a lot of schools have been asking me around those times of early December and middle of November,” he said. “I have a good idea of where I want to go but with all the schools asking, I honestly can’t get to everyone.”
There is good news for the Jayhawks. They were able to lock Taylor in for a visit next weekend when Texas plays in Lawrence. He also mentioned Nebraska and San Diego State as possible destinations but is still waiting.
Taylor moved to Kansas City when his brother attended Mid America Nazarene and his family made the move to be closer.
He said his other visits will come down to the bowl schedule. Taylor mentioned he may have to do recruiting over the phone and virtually depending how his timeline plays out. He is expected to sign in the middle of December.
He has already visited Oregon State and Kansas is up next.
“It all just depends how far we make it into playoffs and what visits I could take in December,” Taylor said.
“I’m looking for the opportunity to get developed and become the best football player I can be. Then comes the weight room and gaining weight and getting stronger so I can translate onto the field, and I can be a top-level guy. Another thing is seeing how many people they have on the roster and if they're giving me the opportunity to compete right away and be the guy for them and be a starter. Obviously, I want to come in and start and be part of the defense and make an impact.”