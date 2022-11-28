“It was definitely nice to check off some boxes as far as the plan that they have for me if I ever go there as far as nutrition and being able to gain weight and be able to lift and get fast and stronger,” Taylor said. “Also, I was able to learn about the defense furthermore by being with Coach O and the philosophy of the defense and look at the roster spot and see how I would fit in along with them.”

Kansas got the first visit last weekend for the Texas game.

He attended Blue Valley North before signing with Hutch. He moved from California where he grew up in San Diego County. It is fitting his first two visits are to Kansas and San Diego State.

Nikko Taylor is starting his official visits with two schools who are considered home. Taylor, a defensive end from Hutchinson Community College, moved to Kansas City going into his junior year.

KU defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu is handling the lead recruiting for Taylor. He attended a Hutch practice last month to evaluate him.

Taylor has been talking with Onatolu and got the chance to spend more time with him on his official visit.

“We have the same philosophy as far as getting down to business and getting things done,” Taylor said. “He wants things done. He wants the best from you, the best from his players, and it's a good trait to have in someone you look for as your position coach.”

Taylor also got a good view of the program from his former teammate Davion Westmoreland. He was the host for Taylor on the visit. Westmoreland signed with Kansas last year when he was at Hutchinson.

“He told me once you come here, you’ve got to lock in mentally,” Taylor said. “It's going to be a little different than juco. You're going to have to do a lot more, and I knew that. He also said that I could play there and that I can make an impact. I also got to watch him play. He's really put it all together. He's going to be pretty dominant next year.”

He ended the visit meeting with head coach Lance Leipold. Taylor talked about his visit and told Leipold where things stand.

“He told me how much I would mean to the program if I went there,” Taylor said.

The next visit is to San Diego State. After that he needs to see how the postseason shapes up to find out when open dates will be.

“I'm not necessarily sure yet,” he said about upcoming plans. “I haven't locked any in. Just because the playoffs, it really puts a hold on everything. Coaches are looking for a decision from me, but I can't really make a decision until I'm able to get those visits. It'll be a little rocky, but it'll get done.”

Taylor was recently selected to the first team All KJCCC team. Hutchinson is ranked the number one team in the country and will open the playoffs against Coffeyville.