“KU has hired two in-house employees who just deal with NIL things for the athletes, which is pretty unheard of,” Winter said. “I can't think of another school that, at least that I'm aware of, that has two in-house employees that just focus on NIL. And then KU also has a lot of relationships with third party vendors that are other resources for their athletes to use as well.”

KU has put resources in place to ensure they are maximizing their opportunities. Athletic director Travis Goff and the administration created an NIL staff that most schools do not have.

“It's obviously become a very important part of the college sports landscape right now,” Winter said. “Just providing the resources for current athletes to take advantage of opportunities that are presented to them and also to make sure that there are people that are good people helping them create opportunities as well.”

Mit Winter, an NIL and sports attorney for Kennyhertz Perry, is one of the nation’s experts on the subject.

NIL will be an important topic moving forward in college athletics when it comes to retaining players and coaches.

But those times have changed. Now, NIL has become a driving force in college sports. That stands for “name, image, and likeness” and allows student-athletes to profit off themselves.

There once was a time when the top priorities for coaches were things like facilities, travel budgets, walk-on programs, and the basic topics that came along with being a head coach.

Most Power Five schools have a “collective” that is run independently of the college. They collect funds from businesses and boosters and help athletes facilitate NIL deals.

Mass Strategies is the group overseeing the collective to assist Jayhawk student-athletes.

“In combination with the great work that Mass Strategies is doing as an NIL collective to help create opportunities for the athletes and the resources that KU has provided in house for its athletes, they have one of the best NIL programs for their current athletes, in my opinion,” Winter said.

Winter is tied into the NIL world and knows how most collectives are operated and what various schools are doing with their programs. The NIL topic can be debated among fans and alumni whether they want to be a part of it. But, one thing is certain, NIL is not going anywhere.

“It's very important,” Winter said. “Whether fans like it or not, the NIL opportunities and the NIL monetization opportunities that are presented to current athletes is really important right now. Athletes can talk to other athletes about what's going on at other schools, so they know what other athletes are doing in terms of NIL deals and the opportunities that are being created for them.

Winter continued: “With how easy it is for players to transfer and move schools these days, there's not much stopping an athlete from saying, ‘Hey, I see what is going on over at this school and that's something I really like, and I want to transfer to take advantage of those opportunities that are being presented to those athletes.’”

The focus of NIL publicly has been around the major sports football and basketball. But athletes in other sports have benefitted. Through September women’s basketball, volleyball and softball ranked in the top five among sports with NIL compensation.

“It's important for all Jayhawk fans to understand what NIL is and how important it is to maintaining programs and just providing those opportunities to current athletes,” Winter said. “And we're not talking just about KU football and basketball. Obviously, those are very important programs for KU, but we're talking about all athletes. NILs for all athletes and athletes in every sport are being offered deals and opportunities.”

Winter said NIL programs will be more than attracting and keeping athletes. It will be a component for future head coaching candidates and retaining coaches.

“If a coach knows that a potential school that they're looking at has a really good NIL collective that does a really good job of creating NIL opportunities for the athletes, that's going to be attractive for a coach,” he said. “Coaches will definitely have that on their list of factors when they're considering whether they're going to stay at a school or go to a different school.”