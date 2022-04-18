NIL Update: KU players sign with 12th Man Strategies

Wichita, Kan, April 18, 2022 – 12th Man Strategies, a subsidiary of 6th Man Strategies, LLC announced the signing of Kansas football student-athletes to represent them in their name, image and likeness (NIL) endeavors.

12th Man Strategies, a non-affiliate of Kansas Athletics, will help Kansas football players navigate a new age of college athletics, where student-athletes can monetize their individual and team brands. Previous NCAA rules and regulations restricted student-athletes from financially benefiting from such.

For the past 8 months, 6th Man Strategies has partnered with Kansas men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes and have capitalized on their marketability through appearances, corporate endorsements, autograph signings, and merchandise sales. Sales of officially licensed NIL merchandise has exceeded $200,000 in gross sales through the retailer Rally House. Additional merchandise is expected to hit the shelves and online in time for the Kansas football season with fun caricature items, individual jersey shirts and other items.

“The partnership between Rally House and 6th Man and 12th Man Strategies has resulted in the largest selection of licensed NIL merchandise for Jayhawk student-athletes in the country. We think our huge selection of product, exclusive licensed NIL products and customer loyalty has been the reason for the success. Our NIL product for KU’s National Championship has been some of our best-selling items,” said Jeff Grantham, Director of Licensing for Rally House.

Kansas football student-athletes have already seen an active marketplace with a couple of student-athletes signing car deals and restaurant endorsements through 12th Man Strategies. The ability to capture marketing moments is what 12th Man Strategies has already shown success in. Immediately following the winning two-point conversion against Texas, 12th Man Strategies was on the phone striking a deal with Thrive Restaurant Group on behalf of walk-on student-athlete, Jared Casey.

“Applebee’s most successful brand-building of 2021 was our partnership with Jared Casey and Kansas football. The good feelings washed across the state from Jared’s stomping grounds in Western Kansas, to Topeka, Lawrence, Kansas City and Wichita. Our commercial had over 2 million views online,” said Dave Phillips, Director of Marketing for Applebee’s of Kansas, Thrive Restaurant Group.

An Applebee’s national public relations agency employee sent an email to Phillips saying, “We have never seen coverage likes this. National media figures in college and NFL football express their love for not only the partnership but also the commercial!”

12th Man Strategies will work with area alumni, fans, businesses and former athletes to capitalize on the growing momentum of the Kansas football program.

To obtain further information on supporting our current and future programs please visit www.12thmanstrategies.com.