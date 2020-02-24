News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 09:31:50 -0600') }} basketball Edit

No.1 Kansas returns home to face Oklahoma State on Big Monday

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

Coming off a win over No. 1 Baylor on Saturday afternoon, No. 1 Kansas returns home to face Oklahoma State on Big Monday.On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Kansas (24-3; 13-1) defeated No. 1 Baylor (24-2...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}