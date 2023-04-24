“I appreciate the ranking, but I really don’t pay attention to that stuff anymore,” Johnson said. “I know some people say that, but I’m really just focused on getting better to prepare for the next level.”

That said, he couldn’t care less about the appointment or even the attempts to dethrone him.

EMERSON, Ga. – Tre Johnson has the not-so-coveted honor of wearing the country’s biggest bullseye as the top prospect in the Rivals150 to open the spring season.

To that end, priority No. 1 for the spring and summer is to enhance and showcase his abilities as a full-time point guard.

“That was a question people had about me, so I want to show what I can do as a point guard,” said Johnson, who posted 20 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead Houston Hoops past AZ Unity on Saturday at the Nike EYBL. “I’ve been guarding more and showing my abilities as a playmaker too. It’s all about expanding my game and that’s what I’m working on. If that makes me lose my spot at the top, I really don’t care. Again, it’s all about me getting better and more complete as a player.”

This high school season he was about as complete as they come.

Johnson led Lake Highlands (Dallas) to the title in the state's highest classification, scoring a game-high 29 points in the championship game. For the season, Johnson pumped in 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game for the Wildcats.

With that level of production it makes sense that Johnson has become the priority for all of the schools pursuing him.

Though he has yet to make any cuts to his massive list of potential college suitors, Johnson has taken official visits to Baylor, Kentucky and Texas. The 6-foot-5 guard listed Gonzaga, Kansas, LSU and Auburn as the other programs he talks to more regularly.

“I plan on cutting it down,” Johnson said. “I just don’t know when. They all say I’m a priority for them. They basically just want me to come in and do what I do best.”

It’s an attractive pitch, but one that will likely go unanswered for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t really have a timeline for a decision or really anything right now,” Johnson said. “That would be nice to start thinking about, but I just don’t have it right now. I just feel like it takes time to do this right.

“I’m not worried about the transfer portal or anything like that because I’m not afraid to compete with other guys. I like competition. We’re gonna have to fight for the spot and that makes everyone better. All of the college coaches I talk to want me to do it all, so I’m just trying to showcase that this spring and summer. That’s only gonna help my team and my stock.”