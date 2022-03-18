No. 1 seed Kansas one win away from advancing to the Sweet 16

Fort Worth, Texas – Kansas (29-6; 14-4), the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, is just one win away from advancing to Chicago, Ill., site of the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region. Bill Self’s squad will tangle with Creighton, the No. 9 seed, at 1:40 on Saturday afternoon. Before taking the court for practice on Friday afternoon, Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Denton, Texas, talked about the importance of having fun this time of year. “It means everything,” said Jalen Wilson. “I think in this tournament, you have to take it one game at a time and enjoy every single game that you have. Because it really is win or go home. We're always happy and supporting our teammates. Especially when we were clicking like that last night. “And just showing emotion and showing how happy we were for everybody,” he added. Kansas, without question, had a blast in advancing to the round of 32 on Thursday night. Bill Self’s squad defeated Texas Southern, the No. 16 seed in the Midwest Region, 83-56. Five players, Remy Martin (15), Christian Braun (14), Dajuan Harris (12), Jalen Wilson (11), and Ochai Agbaji (11) scored in double-figures. The Jayhawks won their 15th-straight first-round game in the NCAA Tournament and its 28-point cushion at halftime was the program’s largest in an NCAA Tournament game since being up 29 on Marquette in the 2003 Final Four. After a late tip to the night and an even later ending to the first round of games at Dickies Arena, Wilson talked about the difficulties, if any at all, when it comes to preparing for such a short turnaround. “I don't think we got back too late,” said Wilson. “But we got to sleep in. And we'll have practice later on and be able to regroup and learn what we need to learn and make any adjustments defensively for Creighton. “And, you know, we got enough sleep,” he added. For guys like Jalen Coleman-Lands, Jalen Wilson, and Joseph Yesufu, playing in an event like the NCAA Tournament is a dream-come-true. The trio, like most of their teammates, grew up with dreams of starring in such a prestigious event. While talking to the media on Friday, Coleman-Lands, Wilson, and Yesufu talked about the experience and what it means. “Yeah, for sure. I mean, I heard J-Wil said it's something we dreamed of as kids,” said Coleman-Lands. “I mean, you watch basketball and you want to see it at the pinnacle. And this is where champions are defined. As a team, you know, looking at it now in retrospect, just knowing how important this is, you know, this is something we've always thought about as kids and now being in this position. So yeah.



Remy Martin scored a game-high 15 points on Thursday night (USATodaySportsImages.com)

“Yeah, I mean, growing up throughout school, in middle school, my teachers would put it on the screen for us during class and we would be able to watch games,” said Wilson. “And I've always wanted to be a part of it. The only other -- the only March Madness game I went to as a kid was that Kentucky/Connecticut game when it was -- when UConn won. And I was like, Man, this is the championship. Like, I want to be here one day. So now having the team and, you know, the capability of doing that is really special to me. And that's why, you know, I'm just trying to emphasize it's one game at a time. Because I feel like we have the capability to be there. “Like they said, it's definitely a dream come true,” said Yesufu. “I did feel out some brackets, you know, back in the day. But, you know, none of them, you know, worked out. But it's definitely a dream come true. The teachers, like J-Wil said, they used to put them on in the classroom. One game I do remember is that UConn versus Pittsburgh game when Kemba Walker hit the game-winning three. When he hit that three, that's when I realized I can't wait to be there. So, this is definitely a dream come true.” In an event where the next loss you suffer will be your last, Self, on Friday, talked about the importance of having fun and not looking too far ahead. Kansas, with a win on Saturday afternoon, will advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018. “Well, I -- you know, we talk about that all the time, about, you know, this is the reward of months of hard work,” said Self. “And you don't want to look back and say what if. So, you got to have fun. It's got to be a great memory. “And the best way to make a great memory is to be focused and maybe give 5 or 10 percent more and, you know, try to be as loose and as poised that you can be,” he added. “I've actually thought this team has handled that type of pressure for the most part pretty well. Regardless of how loose you hope to be, there's still going to be moments where you play tight. That's natural. But I think for the most part this team has done a pretty good job of that.” Moving forward, a big key for Kansas will be the play of Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calif. After missing much of the season with a knee injury, Martin is playing the best basketball of his Kansas career. Against Texas Southern, Martin, in 21 minutes, scored a game-high 15 points, dished out four assists, and was credited with two steals. Offensively, he was 6-of-8 from the field, 1-of-1 from behind the arc, and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. Self, while addressing the media, was asked what makes Martin so special?



Kansas is just one win away from advancing to the Sweet 16 (USATodaySportsImages.com)