No. 14 Kansas runs over Kansas State, 90-68
What a performance it was for No. 14 Kansas (22-8; 10-7) on Tuesday night. In defeating Kansas State, 90-68, four players, Kevin McCullar, Jr. (19), Nicolas Timberlake (18), KJ Adams, Jr. (16), and Hunter Dickinson (15) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.
“Yeah, I thought we played well,” said Kansas Coach Bill Self after No. 14 Kansas defeated Kansas State, 90-68 on Tuesday night. “We made our free throws. We missed, probably, 12 layups and if you make eight of those, it’s a totally different situation.
“I thought we actually got the ball exactly where we wanted to get it and played well,” he added. “Defensively, you know, we didn’t do a great job on a couple of their guys, but we did a really good job on the perimeter.”
Leading by just eight points, 41-33 at the half, Kansas would eventually outscore Kansas State, 49-35 in the second half. In fact, with 4:04 left in the game, the Jayhawks led the Wildcats by 28 points.
While Kevin McCullar, Jr., led the way with 18 points on Tuesday night, it was Nicolas Timberlake who stole the show in the final home game of the season.
Timberlake, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard from Braintree, Mass., scored 18 points in 23 minutes of action. Offensively, Timberlake connected on 6-of-7 field goals, 4-of-5 shots from behind the arc, and was perfect (2-of-2) from the free-throw.
The 18 points scored by Timberlake were the most scored during the regular season. He’ll have the opportunity to surpass that against Houston on Saturday.
“I think it's just being consistent in the gym,” said Timberlake when asked about his performance on Tuesday night. “It’s definitely not the year I dreamed of having – coming here. To have that happen tonight definitely felt great, especially on Senior Night. This is the last night I’ll ever play here.
“Hopefully I can build off of it,” he added. “No, not at all (couldn’t have picked a better way to end it).”
Coming out of halftime, Kansas State trailed No. 14 Kansas by eight points but would get no closer following intermission. Kevin McCullar, Jr., pushed the lead to 10 points with 18:16 in the second half with one of his five made field goals.
A three from Timberlake with 13:48 left on the clock pushed KU’s lead to 15 points, 53-38 and, with 8:47 left in the game, a layup by Dajuan Harris gave Kansas a 24-point lead, 69-45.
Kansas, with 4:04 remaining on the clock, took its biggest lead of the game, 81-53, following a made three-pointer by Timberlake, his fourth of the game.
For the game, Kansas shot 45.2 percent (28-of-62) from the field, 46.2 percent (6-of-13) from behind the arc, and 90.3 percent (28-of-31) from the free-throw line. Self’s squad committed just six turnovers, scored 15 points off of 11 KSU turnovers, won the battle on the glass, 40-30, scored nine second-chance points to KSU’s zero, scored 29 points off the bench, 36 points in the paint, 21 fastbreak points, blocked six shots, finished with nine steals, and 16 assists.
Kansas led Kansas State for 34:38 minutes of the game.
When Kansas and Kansas State met in Manhattan, Kan., back on February 5, the Wildcats defeated the Jayhawks, 75-70 in overtime. Following the game, KSU head coach Jerome Tang and several players ran to the stands to celebrate.
Following Tuesday night’s win by Kansas, Tang flew through the handshake without saying a word to Self.
“He (Tang) just did a fly-by,” said Self late on Tuesday night. “The celebration and going into the stands, we’re used to that. I will say this – when we got our asked kicked there, we shook everyone’s hand and did a handshake line and all of that stuff.
“So, I guess it was different here today,” he added. “The whole this is, that’s what happens with rivalries. If it didn’t stick with him, then they shouldn’t probably be playing here. You always want to beat your rival.”
UP NEXT:
Kansas finishes the regular season on Saturday, March 14 when the Jayhawks travel to Houston. The game will tip off on ESPN at 3 p.m.