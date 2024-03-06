What a performance it was for No. 14 Kansas (22-8; 10-7) on Tuesday night. In defeating Kansas State, 90-68, four players, Kevin McCullar, Jr. (19), Nicolas Timberlake (18), KJ Adams, Jr. (16), and Hunter Dickinson (15) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.

“Yeah, I thought we played well,” said Kansas Coach Bill Self after No. 14 Kansas defeated Kansas State, 90-68 on Tuesday night. “We made our free throws. We missed, probably, 12 layups and if you make eight of those, it’s a totally different situation.

“I thought we actually got the ball exactly where we wanted to get it and played well,” he added. “Defensively, you know, we didn’t do a great job on a couple of their guys, but we did a really good job on the perimeter.”

Leading by just eight points, 41-33 at the half, Kansas would eventually outscore Kansas State, 49-35 in the second half. In fact, with 4:04 left in the game, the Jayhawks led the Wildcats by 28 points.

While Kevin McCullar, Jr., led the way with 18 points on Tuesday night, it was Nicolas Timberlake who stole the show in the final home game of the season.

Timberlake, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard from Braintree, Mass., scored 18 points in 23 minutes of action. Offensively, Timberlake connected on 6-of-7 field goals, 4-of-5 shots from behind the arc, and was perfect (2-of-2) from the free-throw.

The 18 points scored by Timberlake were the most scored during the regular season. He’ll have the opportunity to surpass that against Houston on Saturday.

“I think it's just being consistent in the gym,” said Timberlake when asked about his performance on Tuesday night. “It’s definitely not the year I dreamed of having – coming here. To have that happen tonight definitely felt great, especially on Senior Night. This is the last night I’ll ever play here.

“Hopefully I can build off of it,” he added. “No, not at all (couldn’t have picked a better way to end it).”

Coming out of halftime, Kansas State trailed No. 14 Kansas by eight points but would get no closer following intermission. Kevin McCullar, Jr., pushed the lead to 10 points with 18:16 in the second half with one of his five made field goals.



