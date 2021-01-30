No. 15 Kansas faced with tough road test at No. 18 Tennessee
No. 15 Kansas (11-5; 5-4) and No. 18 Tennessee (11-3; 5-3) are set to clash inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night. Both the Jayhawks and Volunteers are coming off conference victories and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news