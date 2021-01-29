JayhawkSlant - No. 15 Kansas headed to No. 18 Tennessee for Big 12/SEC Challenge

In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, No. 15/18 Kansas (11-5, 5-4 Big 12) will travel to No. 18/17 Tennessee (11-3, 5-4 SEC) Saturday, Jan. 30, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tip from Thompson-Boling Arena is at 5 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Kansas is coming off a 59-51 win against TCU on Jan. 28. Tennessee is 9-2 at home this season after its 56-53 win against Mississippi State on Jan. 26 in its last outing.

Kansas is 5-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, including 1-0 against Tennessee. Since 2007, KU is 9-4 in conference challenges which includes battles against opponents from the SEC, Pac-12 and Big East.

KANSAS NOTABLES

--Tennessee will be the eighth ranked team Kansas will play in 2020-21. The Jayhawks are 4-3 against ranked foes this season and 106-55 in head coach Bill Self’s 18 seasons at KU.

-- Kansas leads the Big 12 in blocked shots at 4.50 per game and ranks in the upper half of 11 conference statistical categories.

-- Kansas enters the Tennessee contest No. 4 in NET strength of schedule, which is first in the Big 12. The Jayhawks have led NCAA Division I in NET SOS each of the last two seasons and five times under head coach Bill Self (2005, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020).

-- Junior Ochai Agbaji is second in the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made per game at 2.7 and is second in 3-point field goal percentage at 43.2%. Agbaji has made 28 threes in his last nine games.

-- Including its sweep of TCU this season, under Bill Self, Kansas has experienced only one regular-season conference sweep by a Big 12 opponent. In 121 regular-season Big 12 home-and-home series during the Self era, Kansas has 82 sweeps, 38 splits and has been swept once (by Oklahoma State in 2018).



