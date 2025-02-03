No. 16 Kansas makes statement in 69-52 win over No. 8 Iowa State

No. 16 Kansas (17-5; 7-4), coming off an 11-point loss at Baylor after leading by 21 points in the first half, defeated No. 8 Iowa State (16-6; 7-4), 69-52 on Monday night.

In handing the Cyclones their third straight loss, Bill Self’s squad held Iowa State to 52 points. That is the lowest point total allowed to an AP Top 10 team by Kansas since Feb. 9, 1982, vs. #4 Missouri (42 points).

Additionally, in moving to 7-4 in Big 12 play, Self is now 38-0 on ESPN Big Monday at Allen Fieldhouse.

In leading for more than 35 minutes, Kansas limited Iowa State to just 19-of-62 (30.6%) shooting from the field, 3-of-21 (14.3%) shooting from behind the arc, and 11-of-20 (55.0%) shooting from the free-throw line.

Offensively, Kansas was led by Zeke Mayo (17), Hunter Dickinson (14), and Dajuan Harris (12).

On a night when Kansas shot 26-of-55 (47.3%) from the field, 9-of-18 (50.0%) from behind the arc, and 8-of-11 (72.7%) from the free-throw line, AJ Storr (8), KJ Adams (6), Rylan Griffen (5), Flory Bidunga (4), and Shakeel Moore (3) also scored for the Jayhawks on Monday night.

Self, minutes after the game, talked about the performance of his team.

“Yeah, I thought defensively, our first shot defense was pretty good first half and we didn't rebound the ball like I thought we could have, but we really guarded them, and we got 'em into the last 10 seconds of the shot clock, I think, 10 out of the 30 possessions of the first half, so that was good,” said Self. “We did a good job, and we did a great job on their big three, especially.

“But yeah, guys, this storyline, you guys can do it however you want to,” he added. “The storyline, you could say defense or whatever. The storyline to me tonight is how the guys responded after a really crappy last 48 hours. So, I’m really proud of them.”

The last 48 hours have been anything but kind or memorable to Self and the University of Kansas men’s basketball program.

After leading at Baylor by 21 points in the first half, including 19 points at the half, Kansas, despite holding a 10-point lead with 9:09 left in the game, fell to the Bears by 11 points.

On the verge of moving to 4-1 on the road in Big 12 play, Kansas suffered a shocking defeat in Waco, Texas.

Kansas, in defeating Iowa State by 17 points, 69-52, made an impressive statement at home on Monday.

However, Self and the Jayhawks will look to keep the momentum rolling on the road in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

On January 18, Kansas defeated Kansas State, 84-74, in Lawrence.

Self, late on Monday night, talked about the upcoming rematch.

“Well, we're going to take a day or two off and then hopefully going to go play a K-State team that obviously has maybe as an impressive a road win as anybody in our league has had thus far, and they're playing well,” said Self. “And that's a hard matchup for us obviously with Coleman (Hawkins).

“So, of course, the first time we played, we didn't have KJ (Adams) either, but it'll be a hard game. It always is when we go over there. But this was good to get this one tonight, and hopefully, as you said, get some momentum moving forward.”

Harris, who returned to the starting lineup for the second straight game following an ankle injury suffered before the UCF game last week, scored 12 points, dished out four assists to two turnovers, and was credited with one steal.

Harris, in 35 minutes, hit 4-of-6 field goals and was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Harris, with AJ Storr by his side, talked about the importance of Monday night's home win against No. 8 Iowa State.

“Really big,” said Harris when asked how big, potentially, KU’s win over ISU could be moving forward the rest of the season. “I don't think some people believed in us coming into this game, but we just put everything out the window, focused on us, and got better yesterday at practice.

“So I think it started with yesterday's practice and the defense showed today,” he added.

Up next

Kansas heads to Kansas State on Saturday afternoon