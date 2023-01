Gradey Dick scored a team-high 21 points to help No. 2 Kansas hold off No. 14 Iowa State, 62-60 on Saturday. Jalen Wilson scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while KJ Adams, Jr., went for 15 and six, including the game-winning basket in the closing seconds of the game.

