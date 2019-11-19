No. 3/4 Kansas holds off East Tennessee State, 75-63
Behind a team-high 21 points from Udoka Azubuike, No. 3/4 Kansas outlasted East Tennessee State, 75-63 on Tuesday night.
No. 3/4 Kansas improved to 3-1 on the season after defeating East Tennessee State, 75-63 on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks, since losing to Duke in the season opener, have rattled off three-straight victories and will head to Maui on Friday looking to make a statement in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
“I thought we played well,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “The first 10 minutes were the best 10 minutes we have played this year. To be up 28-10 on ETSU while not making shots. They weren’t shooting a great percentage, but we were 1-for-9 from three the first half and 0-for-5 the second half. That is by far the worst we have shot it. That has been a concern, but we threw the ball inside. You shoot 73 percent from two, you obviously need to throw it inside more and I thought we did some good things.
“We were careless, we had numbers in the second half. We scored with numbers in the first half, the second half we didn’t at all and had some poor plays in transition where we should have come away with points. Two perfect, wide-open lobs and then Dotson overthrew one by five or six feet and Marcus (Garrett) overthrew another. We should have had four more points there. All in all, I thought it was a good team win. They have a nice team.”
In winning its third-straight game, Kansas was led by Udoka Azubuike, who scored a team-high 21 points, pulled down seven rebounds, and swatted four shots. Offensively, Azubuike hit 10-of-13 field goals and was 1-of-4 from the free-throw line.
For the first time this season, Azubuike looked like the player so many expected to see when the season kicked off in early November. Not forced to battle through double-teams against East Tennessee State, Azubuike punished the rims on both ends of the court on a number of occasions.
Azubuike, for the first time this season, looked like the best big man in college basketball and played to his strengths on Tuesday night.
“Dok was our best offense, obviously in the second half,” said Self. “He was great. They didn’t double him so it gave him a little space. As good as Dok was, Silvio (De Sousa) had more to do with maybe us winning down the stretch with his blocked shots in the last five or six minutes. I think he scored four points in that timespan too. I thought he was terrific too. There were some good things, it is just frustrating for those guys. We have three good bigs and we are trying to play two, but it is hard to play two when the other team plays small. Defending the arch was more important than having two big guys in there, especially when we didn’t rebound the ball very well. There will be some games like this, but David (McCormack) still has to be ready. Some games he may get 10 (minutes), some games Silvio may get 10.
“I hope that is the case because Dok is playing so well, but tonight was a strange night. They were in the bonus with like 12 (minutes) left in the first half and playing out of foul issue and going into halftime up 11 when it could have easily been 13 or 15 and then coming out in the second half flat and trading baskets for about 10 minutes and they went on a mini-run and made some hard shots. We hung in there and guarded pretty well.”
For Bill Self and Kansas, the night couldn’t have gotten off to a better start against East Tennessee State. The Jayhawks, at one point in the first half, raced out to a 17-point lead and led by 12 points at halftime.
However, with 5:55 remaining in the game, the Buccaneers had cut the deficit to just five points, 61-56. Shortly thereafter, the outlook of the game changed quickly in KU’s favor.
Silvio De Sousa, who scored eight points, pulled down three rebounds, and blocked three shots, stole the ball with 5:12 left on the clock, sprinted down the court, and skied above the rim for an alley-oop from Devon Dotson.
De Sousa, with 4:46 left in the game, blocked his second shot and, with 1:53 left on the clock, his layup increased KU’s lead over ETSU to 11 points, 71-60. De Sousa, with 1:19 left, blocked his third shot and shut the door on the Buccaneers.
After somewhat of a slow start to the season, De Sousa had the type of performance that should be a confidence booster with a trip to Maui looming.
“I think he was great,” said Udoka Azubuike when asked about Silvio De Sousa. “I got tired, he came in and brought the energy. He pretty much helped us win the game, basically. That is what we want him to do. He came in and helped us.”
Sophomore point guard Devon Dotson was also impressed with how De Sousa performed down the stretch on Tuesday night.
“He was great,” he said. “He made some great hustle plays and got his hands on a lot of balls out there, so he was very active. He helped us out a lot toward the end. He was great down the stretch.”
Kansas, after outscoring East Tennessee State by 12 points in the first half, closed the game with a 32-32 draw in the second half. The Buccaneers managed to remain within striking distance primarily due to their shooting from behind the arc.
As a team, East Tennessee State connected on 9-of-30 shots from downtown, while Kansas, as a team, was just 1-of-14.
Marcus Garrett (0-of-2), Devon Dotson (1-of-5), Ochai Agbaji (0-of-4), Isaiah Moss (0-of-2) and Tristan Enaruna (0-of-1) combined to shoot just 1-of-14 from three.
Self, late on Tuesday night, was asked if he’s concerned about Ochai Agbaji’s shooting struggles?
“I didn’t think Ochai had a tremendous game offensively, but I thought he defended pretty well and he seemed to been pretty in-tune,” said Self. “The one thing that Ochai needs to be doing, and that I am more concerned with, is rebounding. He could be the best offensive rebounder in the country and he is not doing it and getting his hand on as many balls now. He didn’t make shots, but nobody did. We need to get him going, but as long as he keeps doing the other things that helps our team win, we are okay with that.
“Tristian (Enaruna) played great. I thought he was active, he got steals, he scored points. He shot a big airball there late, but I thought he played well. He is growing up. Christian (Braun) didn’t get a chance to do much, but he had that great pass to Silvio late off a broken floor play.”
Up next for Kansas is a trip to Maui for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks will open bracket play at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against Chaminade on Monday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. (Central) at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPNU. Kansas is 3-0 all-time against Chaminade with all three meetings at the Maui Invitational. KU last faced Chaminade in 2005, at Kansas 123-72 win. The Jayhawks have a combined 14-6 record in the Maui Invitational, including 12-6 in games played in Maui. KU has won two of the titles in 1996 and 2015.
“We will take off tomorrow and then practice hard on Thursday and travel early on Friday,” said Self. “We leave early Friday, it is a business trip, but hopefully get there early enough on Friday to get to enjoy the day and then practice hard on Saturday and Sunday and get ready to play what should be a very competitive tournament as always."