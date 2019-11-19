Behind a team-high 21 points from Udoka Azubuike, No. 3/4 Kansas outlasted East Tennessee State, 75-63 on Tuesday night.

No. 3/4 Kansas improved to 3-1 on the season after defeating East Tennessee State, 75-63 on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks, since losing to Duke in the season opener, have rattled off three-straight victories and will head to Maui on Friday looking to make a statement in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

“I thought we played well,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “The first 10 minutes were the best 10 minutes we have played this year. To be up 28-10 on ETSU while not making shots. They weren’t shooting a great percentage, but we were 1-for-9 from three the first half and 0-for-5 the second half. That is by far the worst we have shot it. That has been a concern, but we threw the ball inside. You shoot 73 percent from two, you obviously need to throw it inside more and I thought we did some good things.

“We were careless, we had numbers in the second half. We scored with numbers in the first half, the second half we didn’t at all and had some poor plays in transition where we should have come away with points. Two perfect, wide-open lobs and then Dotson overthrew one by five or six feet and Marcus (Garrett) overthrew another. We should have had four more points there. All in all, I thought it was a good team win. They have a nice team.”

In winning its third-straight game, Kansas was led by Udoka Azubuike, who scored a team-high 21 points, pulled down seven rebounds, and swatted four shots. Offensively, Azubuike hit 10-of-13 field goals and was 1-of-4 from the free-throw line.

For the first time this season, Azubuike looked like the player so many expected to see when the season kicked off in early November. Not forced to battle through double-teams against East Tennessee State, Azubuike punished the rims on both ends of the court on a number of occasions.

Azubuike, for the first time this season, looked like the best big man in college basketball and played to his strengths on Tuesday night.



“Dok was our best offense, obviously in the second half,” said Self. “He was great. They didn’t double him so it gave him a little space. As good as Dok was, Silvio (De Sousa) had more to do with maybe us winning down the stretch with his blocked shots in the last five or six minutes. I think he scored four points in that timespan too. I thought he was terrific too. There were some good things, it is just frustrating for those guys. We have three good bigs and we are trying to play two, but it is hard to play two when the other team plays small. Defending the arch was more important than having two big guys in there, especially when we didn’t rebound the ball very well. There will be some games like this, but David (McCormack) still has to be ready. Some games he may get 10 (minutes), some games Silvio may get 10.



“I hope that is the case because Dok is playing so well, but tonight was a strange night. They were in the bonus with like 12 (minutes) left in the first half and playing out of foul issue and going into halftime up 11 when it could have easily been 13 or 15 and then coming out in the second half flat and trading baskets for about 10 minutes and they went on a mini-run and made some hard shots. We hung in there and guarded pretty well.”