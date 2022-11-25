Facing No. 22 Tennessee in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis, No. 3 Kansas tasted defeat for the first time in 269 days and saw its 17-game winning streak come to a crashing halt, 64-50.

In dropping its first game of the season, Kansas was led by Jalen Wilson (14) and Joseph Yesufu (14). Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar, Jr., added seven points each, while KJ Adams, Jr., finished with four points, and Dajuan Harris and MJ Rice chipped in two points each.

Kansas, which shot just 17-of-53 (32.1 percent) from the field, 5-of-21 (23.8 percent) from behind the arc, and 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) from the free-throw line, got pounded on the glass, 45-27 and committed 16 turnovers to just 11 assists.

“The biggest thing was, our first shot defense was fine, but we just couldn’t rebound,” said Self. “If that was a true rock fight, the final score would have been 55-50 and we didn’t do enough to make it a true rock fight.”

Aside from losing the battle on the glass, Kansas, for much of the game, simply couldn’t get anything going on either end of the court. The Jayhawks cut the deficit to four or five points on a number of occasions, but either failed to get key stops on the defensive end of the court or couldn’t convert on the offensive end of the court when presented the opportunity.

Tennessee, despite turning the ball over 24 times, was in complete control of Friday's Battle 4 Atlantis championship game for a majority of the contest. Against Kansas, Tennessee, which drilled 12-of-27 shots from behind the arc, could do no wrong.

To make matters worse, Kansas, which saw Harris play just 18 minutes before fouling out, will be without the services of Bobby Pettiford, who left the game with an injury, for an extended period of time.

“He’ll be out for a while,” said Self. “I don’t know how long. He’s got a hamstring strain, so those you can’t really mess with, I don’t think. Whether he’ll be back in a week or two weeks or whatever, I have no idea, but certainly, he won’t be available to us, I don’t think, in the immediate future.”

It was certainly a frustrating night for Self and Kansas in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Denton, Texas, in scoring 14 points, was just 3-of-15 from the field, 1-of-5 from behind the arc, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Gradey Dick, KU’s second-leading scorer on the season, tallied just seven points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field, including 2-of-5 from three. Kevin McCullar, Jr., in scoring seven points, was 2-of-5 from the field, 0-of-3 from behind the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

KU’s collection of big men, KJ Adams, Jr., Zach Clemence, Ernest Udeh, Jr., and Zuby Ejiofor combined to score just four points and pulled down 10 rebounds. It was a struggle for KU’s big men for much of the week in Atlantis, with Udeh, Jr., and Ejiofor logging no minutes against Wisconsin on Thursday.

For Kansas, the one positive on Friday was the play of guard Joseph Yesufu. In 27 minutes of action, Yesufu scored 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, including 2-of-6 from behind the arc.

“I feel like I can do a lot better,” said Yesufu. “I had zero assists and I feel like I can do a lot better stepping in for Dajuan and playing the point guard position.”

Self, before the next question was asked, had this to say about Yesufu.

“In all honesty, Joe did well,” said Self. “We haven’t been playing Joe on the ball at all, because Bobby has been on the ball, so it was kind of a makeshift deal. I thought Joe did well.”

Self, when asked specifically about playing small, said it’s something he doesn’t want to do. In fact, he said there is a very clear solution to avoid that moving forward.

“I don’t want to play small,” said Self. “I want one of those young freshmen to come through, so we don’t have to play small. Hopefully, they will. I actually thought Ernest (Udeh, Jr.) did well, but a lot of times, we’re just playing four against five.

“KJ (Adams, Jr.), bless his heart, he had like four layups and couldn’t make them,” he added. “He’s just trying too hard. Whenever you can’t match up very well, it needs to become a technical game, offensively, and we never got to that point. We don’t execute well enough to be a technical game yet, but we will. It's just going to take time.”