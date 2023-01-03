On Tuesday night, No. 3 Kansas defeated Texas Tech, 75-72, and, in doing so, handed head coach Mark Adams his first home loss since taking over in Lubbock, Texas, a season ago. Last season, Texas Tech finished with a perfect 18-0 record at home and started this season with eight straight wins.

However, late on Tuesday night, Kansas officially put an end to Texas Tech’s homecourt winning streak.

“We don’t have much left,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self after No. 3 Kansas defeated Texas Tech, 75-72 on Tuesday night. “OT probably wouldn’t have been a good thing for us today. With Joe (Yesufu) being out, we didn’t have much depth on the perimeter at all, and guys played too many minutes. We played well.

“Anytime you score 75 (points) on the road, it's usually a good thing, especially when you’re playing against a team that guards like Tech” he added. “We played about as well offensively as we could the first half, after the 16-minute timeout. They made shots, too.”

On a night when Kansas moved to 2-0 in Big 12 play, Self’s squad was led by Dajuan Harris (18), Jalen Wilson (16), KJ Adams (14), and Gradey Dick (11). After falling behind by eight points with 15:06 left in the first half, things began to turn around following a made three-pointer by Harris.

Kansas took the lead for good late in the first half and never looked back.

“Yea, we were awful (early on),” said Self. “It can turn on a dime and fortunately it did, in a good way, for us, after the first timeout.”

For much of the second half, Kansas appeared to be in complete control of Texas Tech. In fact, the Jayhawks led by 10 points with 3:54 left in the game but failed to close the door on the Red Raiders late in the game.

A made three by Kevin Obanor pulled Texas Tech to within five points and, with 2:13 left in the game, Pop Isaacs hit two free throws, which cut the deficit to three points. With 59 seconds left on the clock, Obanor, after converting a layup, pulled Texas Tech to within one point, 73-72.

In possession of the ball and a chance to win the game late, a steal by Kevin McCullar, Jr., led to a dunk by KJ Adams, Jr., which increased KU’s lead over Texas Tech to three points. Obanor had a final attempt to tie the game, but his shot came up short, and Kansas emerged victorious, 75-72.

“Coach Self got us in a tight huddle and Jalen and Kevin were just leading and talking to each other,” said Harris late on Tuesday night. “We know that we’ve got to grind it out every game, so we just had to communicate, really.”

For Kansas, the biggest difference in the game was the play of Dajuan Harris. In scoring a career-high 18 points, Harris hit 6-of-7 field goals, 5-of-5 shots from behind the arc, and was 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

“I told Juan that he should average three threes a game,” said Self. “He hasn’t shot it at all. He shot two against Okie State and made them both, but the way teams are going to play him, at least up until this point, they are going to dare him to beat them.

“Tonight, he did,” he added. “There haven’t been too many guys in KU history that go 5-for-5 from three in a game. He’s a good shooter and he shoots it pretty well in practice, but he just doesn’t look to score. He was great tonight.”