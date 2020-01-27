No. 3 Kansas (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) is set to journey to Stillwater, Oklahoma to meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9, 0-6 Big 12) on Jan. 26 for ESPN Big Monday. Tipoff from Gallagher-Iba Arena is slated for 8 p.m. (CT). Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter) will call the action.

GAME INFORMATION:

#3/3 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

Date/Time: Monday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. (CT)

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network

Watch: ESPN

TIPOFF

The Kansas-Oklahoma State contest will be the first of four ESPN Big Monday games for the Jayhawks this season. Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas is 69-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (40-1 at home and 29-17 on the road).

Through five games in Big 12 play, Kansas sits alone in second place at 5-1 in league standings, one game behind Baylor (6-0). West Virginia (4-2) and TCU (4-2) are one game behind Kansas.

KU leads the series with Oklahoma State, 116-59, with the series tied in Gallagher-Iba Arena at 35-35. These two schools first played Feb. 11, 1926, at Kansas 38-18 win in Lawrence.

KU is ranked No. 4 in the NET rankings as of Jan. 25 games. The Jayhawks’ strength of schedule is No. 1 nationally. Kansas is the only school with eight Quadrant 1 wins. KU is 8-3 against Q1.

Kansas is 4-1 in true road games this season and 8-2 in games not played in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won their last four road contests.

In his seven outings since the calendar turned to 2020, senior Udoka Azubuike is averaging 13.4 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 3.6 bpg. Azubuike also scored 16 or more points in four of those outings KU is 24-1 during Azubuike’s career when he scores 15 or more points.

Kansas is one of 15 teams nationally to have had six different players score 20 or more points in a game this season. Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Udoka Azubuike, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun – have posted 20 or more points in a game this season.

In the three contests since he was sidelined with a hip pointer, Devon Dotson has averaged 20.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.0 spg and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.7:1. He is also 19-of-22 (86.4) from the free throw line in that span.

Kansas has three different players leading the Big 12 statistically in four stats. Devon Dotson leads the league in scoring (18.4), while Udoka Azubuike leads the nation in field goal percentage (78.1) and the Big 12 in rebounding (9.6). Marcus Garrett leads the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.86.

NOTES:

BIG MONDAY REGULARS

Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas is 69-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (40-1 at home and 29-17 on the road), including 50-12 under head coach Bill Self (29-0 at home and 21-12 on the road). Additionally, KU has won 33-consecutive Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU has won its last 14 ESPN Big Monday contests.

The Oklahoma State contest will be the lone Big Monday contest the Jayhawks will play on the road this season. KU will welcome Texas (2/3), Iowa State (2/17) and Oklahoma State (2/24) to Lawrence for its remaining three Big Monday games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE

Located in Stillwater, Okla., with an enrollment of 25,295, Oklahoma State (10-9, 0-6 Big 12) ended a six-game losing streak with a 73-62 in at Texas A&M Jan. 25 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys are coached by Mike Boyton who is 43-44 in his third season at OSU and third as a head coach.

OSU is 5-5 at home this season and average 67.5 points per game overall with a plus-2.4 scoring margin. The Cowboys pull down 36.5 rebounds per game and make 41.3 percent of their field goals. OSU makes 6.6 3-point field goals per contest and attempt 21.4. Oklahoma State also averages 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocked shots per game.

Senior guard Lindy Waters III leads Oklahoma State in scoring at 12.0 points per game. He is second on the team with 31 3-pointers made, 46 assists and 24 steals. Sophomore guard Isaac Likekele is next in scoring at 11.6 points per contest and he leads the team with 63 assists and 24 steals.

KU NOTABLES

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring (76.5), scoring margin (+15.6), field goal percentage (49.4), 3-point field goal percentage (35.4) and rebound defense (31.9). The Jayhawks rank in the upper half of 16 conference stats.

Kansas is also the only Big 12 school with two players ranked in the top five in assists with Devon Dotson fourth (4.39) and Marcus Garrett fifth (4.37). Additionally, KU is the lone league school with three players ranked in the top eight in steals – Dotson second (2.3), Ochai Agbaji eighth (1.6) and Garrett eighth (1.6).

Kansas is one of 15 teams to have six different players score 20 or more points in a game this season. Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Udoka Azubuike, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun – have posted 20 or more points in a game this season. Dotson, Azubuike, Moss and Agbaji have all hit the 20-point plateau in multiple games.

Twelve of 16 Kansas victories have been by 12 points or more with three margins being by 30-plus points.

Senior center Udoka Azubuike has shot 80% or better in 10 games this season including each of his last two outings where he is a combined 10-for-12 (83.3%).

THE KANSAS-OKLAHOMA STATE SERIES

The Kansas-Oklahoma State series dates back to 1926 with KU holding a 116-59 all-time advantage. KU holds a slim 6-4 edge in the last 10 meetings. KU is 37-35 against OSU in meetings in Stillwater with the series tied at 35-35 in games in Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU has won four of the last six meetings in Stillwater dating back to March 1, 2014, and the series is deadlocked at 5-5 in last 10 Gallagher-Iba Arena matchups. Gallagher-Iba Arena is the oldest venue in the Big 12 opening in 1938, while Allen Fieldhouse is the second oldest, opening in 1955.

Since the inception of the Big 12, Kansas is 27-12 versus OSU: 21-10 in regular-season play and 6-2 in the Big 12 Championship. KU defeated OSU in each of the teams’ last four Big 12 Championship meetings in 2018, 2014, 2011 and 2006. KU head coach Bill Self is 20-13 all-time against his alma mater, including a 19-10 record at KU. OSU head coach Mike Boynton Jr., is 2-3 against Kansas.

SERIES HISTORY:

vs. Oklahoma State: KU leads 116-59

Current Streak: Win 3

Longest KU Win Streak: 11

Longest KU Losing Streak: 5

In Lawrence: KU leads 63-12

In Stillwater: KU leads 37-35

Neutral Sites: KU leads 16-12

Under Bill Self: KU leads 19-10

First Meeting: Feb. 11, 1926 (W, 38-18)

Last Meeting: March 2, 2019 (W, 72-67)

Largest Margin of Victory: 35

Largest Margin of Defeat: 33

UP NEXT:

The Jayhawks return to Lawrence to play the first of two home contests in three days when the Texas Tech Red Raiders come to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 1. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.

Kansas is 35-6 all-time against the Red Raiders, however, the two schools have each tallied two wins in the last four meetings. The Jayhawks hold an 18-1 record over TTU in games played inside Allen Fieldhouse.