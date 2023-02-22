Between January 17 and January 23, No. 3 Kansas (23-5; 11-4) dropped three straight games. Bill Self’s squad lost at Kansas State (83-82 in overtime), to TCU (83-60), and at Baylor (75-69). With a trip to Kentucky looming on the schedule and a four-game losing streak a real possibility, the sky, in the eyes of many Kansas fans, was falling.

However, fast-forward to February 22 and order has officially been restored in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are riding a five-game winning streak (Texas, at Oklahoma, at Oklahoma State, Baylor, at TCU) and find themselves tied atop the Big 12 standings with Texas.

Kansas, after losing at home to TCU, 83-60 back on January 23, avenged that loss by defeating the Horned Frogs, 63-58 in Fort Worth on Monday night. Freshman guard Gradey Dick scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Kevin McCullar, Jr., added 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Self, minutes after the game, talked about the performance of his team.

“Well, the one in Lawrence, we played awful and they played great, and we didn't do anything to make them not play great,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self late on Monday night. “Today, at least we guarded and rebounded for 40 minutes for the most part. And we did a good job on the guys that we felt like could really have big nights. We didn't play as bad on offense as our stats show because we got some great looks and we missed some layups and got the ball where it needed to go.

“But that's not very good offensive execution,” he added. “It was just like no matter what we did offensively, score, not score, we just never let them get the lead, and we really guarded there late. And Kevin McCullar is terrific.”

Kansas, which led TCU for 30:31 of the game, might have won the biggest regular season game of the year on Monday night. Dick and McCullar, Jr., led the way offensively and it was a real struggle for Jalen Wilson to get anything going on the offensive side of the court.

In fact, Wilson, in 33 minutes of action, scored just seven points, but pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds and dished out three assists. Dajuan Harris, in 36 minutes of action, tallied just six points, but pulled down five rebounds, dished out eight assists, and didn’t commit a single turnover.

Off the bench, Ernest Udeh, Jr., in 14 minutes, added six points and three steals.

“I thought we were pretty tough,” said Self. “Jalen was a lot better against Texas than he was tonight, but he rebounded, and Gradey didn't score in the last 16 minutes and didn't get to the free-throw line.

“We didn't do a lot of stuff,” he added. “My guys, we just competed, and Kevin McCullar was fantastic.”

With just three regular-season games remaining, Kansas has a clear path to the Big 12 regular-season championship. The Jayhawks close out the season at home against West Virginia and Texas Tech and then hit the road for the final game of the regular season at Texas on March 4.

If Kansas sweeps the final three games of the regular season, Self’s squad will win the title outright.

Not only is Kansas in a prime spot to win the Big 12 regular season championship, but also in line to earn a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

“Yeah, I didn't think that would be something that would be realistic,” said Self. “So yeah, I'm proud of this team. We've done great. We haven't accomplished jack, but we put ourselves in a favorable position to maybe do something. But this league is so hard and everybody talked about our sky is falling when we lost three in a row.

“In this league, that can happen easily, but we've recovered pretty good since then,” he added. “I think we got a nice team. I don't know that we got a great team or exceptional team, but I think I'd stack our metrics up against anybody right now.”