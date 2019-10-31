With a nationally televised showdown against No. 4 Duke looming on Tuesday night, No. 3 ranked Kansas routed Pittsburg State, 102-42, in its final exhibition game of the season. Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 19 points, while David McCormack added 13 points and Devon Dotson tallied 12 points and seven assists in 25 minutes of action.

In scoring 102 points, 12 players, Agbaji (19), McCormack (13), Dotson (12), Christian Braun (9), Tristian Enaruna (9), Silvio De Sousa (9), Mitch Lightfoot (9), Udoke Azubuike (8), Marcus Garrett (5), Isaiah Moss (3), Jalen Wilson (3), and Michael Jankovich (3) scored for the Jayhawks.

However, it was Agbaji that stole the show against Pittsburg State on Thursday night. In 22 minutes of action, Agbaji hit 7-of-8 field goals, 5-of-6 shots from behind the arc, pulled down four rebounds, dished out six assists, swatted one shot and was credited with one steal.

Minutes after the game, Bill Self was asked his thoughts on the overall performance of his team?

“I thought we played pretty well,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “You know, we shot it pretty good and took care of the basketball for the most part. Statistically, we did some good things, but I don’t know, that may be a little bit unbalanced, because they missed some wide-open shots.

“I thought Doke (Udoka Azubuike) protected the rim better and I thought there were some good things that happened.”

On a night where Kansas could do no wrong, Pittsburg State never had a chance inside Allen Fieldhouse on Halloween Night. Even with a shorthanded crowd in attendance, the Jayhawks simply didn’t miss a beat against the Gorillas.

As a team, Kansas shot 54.1 percent (40-of-74) from the field and 44.7 percent (17-of-38) from behind the arc. The Jayhawks dominated the glass to the tune of 52-30, dished out 27 assists to just four turnovers, swatted seven shots and scored 45 points off the bench.

Kansas was also credited with eight steals and scored 29 fastbreak points.

“I thought against the man we did better,” said Self when asked if he liked the way Kansas moved the ball against Pittsburg State. “Against the zone, we didn’t do as well. I thought we did some good things. When we had that first group in there that got off to a good start, I would have liked to have probably seen them play another three or four minutes together, because they were on a pretty good roll.

“It seemed like to me, when we sub, especially with the four perimeter players, Jalen, Christian, Tristian, and Isaiah, it seemed like to me the ball didn’t move quite as crisply as it did before. Overall, I thought it was fine.”

Up next for Kansas is a trip to Madison Square Garden to square off against the No. 4 ranked Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday night. As part of the Champions Classic, Kansas and Duke will meet in the first game, while Michigan State and Kentucky will clash in the nightcap.

Self, before leaving the media room on Thursday night, was asked about the matchup against Duke.

“I’ve seen Duke the same way they’ve seen us,” said Self. “Certainly, last night, the score was very impressive and they turned over the team they played, not only by making them throw it out of bounds, but they stole the ball. I think they had double-figure steals the first half, which is hard to do.

“They are really aggressive and active. Certainly, you know, they are going to be terrific. I just hope that they aren’t terrific at our expense. We all saw what they did last year in the Champions Classic. It’s a totally different team, but they still have the same point guy running everything. They are going to be a team that has a chance to win a national championship and be in the game. I certainly hope we are, too.”