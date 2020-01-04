No. 3 Kansas outlasts No. 16 West Virginia, 60-53
Down by as many 10 points in the first half, No. 3 Kansas (11-2; 1-0) rallied in the second half and slipped past No. 16 West Virginia (11-2; 0-1), 60-53.“We went from awful to bad, offensively whe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news