It was an unforgettable opening night of college basketball for Ochai Agbaji, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound shooting guard from Kansas City, Mo. In 36 minutes of action, Agbaji scored a career-high 29 points, pulled down two rebounds, and was credited with two steals in leading No. 3 Kansas past Michigan State, 87-74.

“Yea, man,” said Remy Martin when asked if he knew that Ochai Agbaji had this type of performance in him. “I practice with this guy all of the time and he dunks and hits shots like that, so he deserves it. He puts in the work and he can have a night like that every night.

“He was hitting shots, getting steals, and dunking,” he added. “He’s just a player and he’s capable of doing that every night. The scary thing is, we’ve got five guys that can do that.”

On a night when Kansas was without the services of Jalen Wilson, Agbaji put together the most impressive performance of his Kansas career. In 36 minutes of action, he connected on 9-of-17 field goals, 3-of-6 shots from behind the arc, and was a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

While Agbaji pulled down just two rebounds, he drew seven fouls against Michigan State and was perfect from the free-throw line.

Minutes after the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self was asked about the performance of his star senior.

“Yes, he was terrific,” said Self. “He’s had some big games in the past, but I don’t know if he’s had a bigger game on a bigger stage and the bright lights. We had a lot of individuals labor, from the starting standpoint, offensively, but he just basically carried us.

“I was really happy for him and he was really good,” he added.

Coming out of halftime, Kansas found its rhythm and ran past Michigan State. Agbaji reached his career-high of 29 points in the second half, while the Jayhawks pulled away by as many as 16 points with 6:06 remaining in the second half. The Jayhawks outscored the Spartans 48-42 in the second half, leading to their 87-74 victory.

Remy Martin, who was held scoreless in the first half, finished the game with 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes of action. Big man David McCormack added 10 points and two rebounds, while Zach Clemence (7), Christian Braun (6), Dajuan Harris (6), Jalen Coleman-Lands (5), Bobby Pettiford (5), and Mitch Lightfoot (4) rounded out the scoring for Kansas.

Clemence, Pettiford, and Adams combined for 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one block. In the first half, Clemence drilled a big three for Kansas, Pettiford converted an “And-1” and Adams, on the final play of the first half, blocked a shot as the halftime buzzer sounded.

Kansas will return home for a pair of home games against Tarleton State on November 12, followed by hosting Stony Brook to Allen Fieldhouse on November 18. The Jayhawks will then hit the road for the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida November 25-28.