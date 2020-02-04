News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 00:06:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

No. 3 Kansas pulls away late from Texas, 69-58

Udoka Azubuike went for 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks against Texas
Udoka Azubuike went for 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks against Texas (USATodaySportsImages.com)
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

After a back-and-forth battle, No. 3 Kansas eventually pulled away from Texas, 69-58.“Yeah, it was a grind-out win,” said Self. “Our whole league guards but I think Texas guarded us very well. Once...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}