No. 3 Kansas pulls away late from Texas, 69-58
After a back-and-forth battle, No. 3 Kansas eventually pulled away from Texas, 69-58.“Yeah, it was a grind-out win,” said Self. “Our whole league guards but I think Texas guarded us very well. Once...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news