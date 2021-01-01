No. 3 Kansas ready for Saturday Showdown against No. 8 Texas
After a brief break, No. 3 Kansas (8-1; 2-0) continues its homestand against No. 8 Texas (7-1; 1-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m. (CT) on ESPN2. Since losing its season opener against No. 1/2 Gonzaga on T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news