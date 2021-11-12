No. 3 Kansas rolls past Tarleton State, 88-62: Who stood out?

For the second-straight game, Ochai Agbaji, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound shooting guard from Kansas City, Mo., was the star of the show. After pouring in a career-high 29 points against Michigan State on Tuesday night, Agbaji, against Tarleton State, tallied 25 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one block in 34 minutes of action. Offensively, Agbaji was 1--of-16 from the field and 3-of-7 from behind the arc. He connected from deep, hit a couple of mid-range jump shots, and skied above the rim for several impressive dunks. It's early, but Agbaji has clearly established himself as the top player on one of the nation's top college basketball programs.

Coming off somewhat of a frustrating performance against Michigan State earlier in the week, Christian Braun, the 6-foot-6, 218-pound shooting guard from Burlington, Kan., did a lot of everything against Tarleton State. In 30 minutes of action, Braun scored 15 points, pulled down eight rebounds, dished out five assists, and blocked five shots. Offensively, Braun was 6-of-10 from the field, 1-of-3 from behind the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Against the Texans, Braun didn't force anything and, offensively, let the game come to him.