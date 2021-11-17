No. 3 Kansas set to host Stony Brook on Thursday night

No. 3 Kansas (2-0) concludes its two-game homestand when it plays host to Stony Brook (0-1), Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Tickets for the game can be purchased (here).

Kansas is coming off an 88-62 win against Tarleton State on Nov. 12, its 49th-straight straight home-opening victory. Stony Brook is located in Stony Brook, New York. The Seawolves lost at George Mason, 72-54, in their season opener on Nov. 9. Series-wise, this is the first meeting between Kansas and Stony Brook in men’s basketball.

Under Bill Self, Kansas is 134-5 in non-conference games inside Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won their last 20 non-Big 12 games in Allen Fieldhouse dating back to the 2017-18 season.

Senior Ochai Agbaji was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Nov. 9 after scoring a career-high 29 points against Michigan State in the Champions Classic and 25 points versus Tarleton State on Nov. 12. Through two games, Agbaji leads the Big 12 and is fourth nationally, in scoring at 27.0 ppg. Senior David McCormack leads the league in blocked shots with 3.5 per game.

Agbaji also leads KU with a 60.6 field goal percentage and has made a team-best six three-point field goals. Super-senior guard Remy Martin is next in scoring at 14.5 ppg and he is second on the team with a 6.0 rebound average. He leads KU with 11 free throws made and has five assists in two games. Junior guard Christian Braun leads Kansas with an 8.0 rebound average and is coming off a career-high five blocked shots against Tarleton State (11.12). Braun averages 10.5 ppg. McCormack averages 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest. Redshirt-sophomore Dajuan Harris Jr. (4.0 ppg) leads KU with 10 assists and rounds out the starters. Other KU regulars include super-senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (7.5 ppg), freshman forward Zach Clemence (5.0 ppg), freshman guard Bobby Pettiford (4.5 ppg, five assists), freshman forward KJ Adams Jr. (five minutes per game), and sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu (seven minutes per game).

Following the Stony Brook contest, Kansas will face North Texas on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational at the HP Field House at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida. The game will start at 1:30 p.m. (Central) or 30 minutes following the Dayton-Miami (Fla.) contest, which begins at 11 a.m. KU will face either Dayton or Miami the following day, Nov. 26, and either Alabama, Belmont, Drake, or Iona on Nov. 28. In its last appearance at the event, Kansas won the 2014 Orlando Classic.