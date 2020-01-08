News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 22:12:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

No. 3 Kansas silences Iowa State, Hilton crowd, 79-53

David McCormack scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds against Iowa State
David McCormack scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds against Iowa State
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

AMES, Iowa -- Behind a game-high 20 points from Devon Dotson, along with 16 points apiece from David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji, and 10 points from Udoka Azubuike, No. 3 Kansas (12-2; 2-0) dominate...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}