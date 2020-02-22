No. 3 Kansas defeated No. 1 Baylor, 64-61 on Saturday afternoon. Who stood out against the Bears?

No. 3 Kansas, after defeating No. 1 Baylor, 64-61 on Saturday afternoon, finds itself back atop the Big 12 standings with four games remaining. In defeating the Bears inside the Ferrell Center, the Jayhawks were led by Udoka Azubuike, who scored 23 points, pulled down 19 rebounds, and blocked three shots.

