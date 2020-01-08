No. 3 KU heads to Ames looking for big road win
No. 3 Kansas (11-2, 1-0) will take off for its first road trip of league play when it meets Iowa State (7-6, 0-1) in Ames on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Tipoff is set from Hilton Coliseum at 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.
#3/3 Kansas at Iowa State
Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. (CT)
Where: Hilton Coliseum
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Mark Neely (play-by-play), Lance Blanks (analyst)
TIPOFF
Kansas leads the overall series with Iowa State, 182-66, but the teams have split the last 10 meetings (5-5), with ISU winning two of the last three matchups.
The KU-ISU contest pits the top-two scoring offenses in the Big 12 with Iowa State at 80.2 ppg and Kansas at 79.5 ppg. The two also rank first and second in field goal percentage with KU at 50.9% and ISU at 46.4%.
KU is ranked No. 2 in the NET rankings through games of Jan. 5. The Jayhawks’ strength of schedule is No. 1 nationally. San Diego State (5), Butler (5), Kansas (4) and Michigan State (4), are the only schools with at least four Quadrant 1 wins. KU is 4-2 against Q1.
KU is 133-59 (69.3%) on the road in Big 12 play since 1996-97. The team with the next highest winning percentage in that span is Texas, which is 86-107 (44.6%) in conference road games.
Kansas is No. 3 in the latest national polls. Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 210 Associated Press polls, the longest streak in the nation. The Jayhawks have also been inside the top-10 in 95 of the last 109 AP polls.
Kansas’ two losses in 2019-20 have been by a combined three points and both against ranked foes.
With its win over West Virginia on Jan. 4, KU won its conference opener for the 29th-consecutive season, a streak which started in 1991-92.
Through 13 games, five different Jayhawks – Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Udoka Azubuike, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack – have posted 20 or more points in a game this season.
KU ranks second nationally with a 28-game homecourt winning streak. Gonzaga leads the nation at 32 and VCU is third at 21.
Kansas has won 61 regular-season conference titles, which is more than any school in NCAA Division I history. Kentucky is next at 53, while North Carolina and Pennsylvania are tied for third at 38. KU has won 18 of 23 Big 12 regular-season titles, including an NCAA record 14-straight from 2005-18.
NOTES:
RIGHT AT HOME ON THE ROAD
With the Jayhawks’ first road trip of the conference season on tap for Wednesday, it’s time to take a look at KU’s impressive performances against its league foes away from Lawrence:
Kansas has turned in a winning record in seven of the nine Big 12 arenas not named Allen Fieldhouse since the league formed in 1996-97. (KU is 7-8 at OSU, 2-5 at WVU).
Out of teams in the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC, Kansas (38-25, 60.4%) is one of only seven squads to have a winning percentage of 60% or better in league road games since 2012-13.
KU has posted a winning record on the road in Big 12 play in 20 of the league’s 23 seasons – 2000 (4-4), 2015 (4-5), 2019 (3-6).
The Jayhawks are 133-59 (69.3%) on the road in Big 12 play since 1996-97. The team with the next highest winning percentage is Texas, which is 86-107 (44.6%) in conference road games since the league formed.
KU went undefeated on the road in 2002, going 8-0 that year. The Jayhawks are the only Big 12 team to finish a conference slate without a road loss.
ABOUT IOWA STATE
Located in Ames, Iowa, with an enrollment of 33,391, Iowa State is 7-6, 0-1, after its 81-79 overtime loss at TCU on Jan. 4. The Cyclones are coached by Steve Prohm who is 90-59 in his fifth season at ISU and 194-88 in his ninth season overall.
Iowa State leads the Big 12 in scoring offense at 80.2 points per game. The Cyclones have a plus-8.8 scoring margin and average 36.2 rebounds per game. ISU is second in the league, behind Kansas, in field goal percentage at 46.4 percent. Iowa State makes 7.7 3-point field goals per game and attempts 24.1 for a 31.9 percentage from beyond the arc. The Cyclones also average 13.4 free throws made, 16.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocked shots per contest.
Sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton was named Big 12 Player of the Week Jan. 6 after his 22 points and 12 rebounds at TCU (1/4). Haliburton is second in the Big 12 in scoring, behind KU’s Devon Dotson, with a 17.6 points per game average. Haliburton leads the conference with 7.9 assists per game and 2.6 steals per outing. He also leads ISU with 31 3-pointers made and his 6.3 rebounds are second on the squad.
THE KANSAS-IOWA STATE SERIES
Kansas leads the all-time series with Iowa State, 182-66, dating back to 1908. This series is tied at 5-5 in the last 10 meetings after Iowa State’s 78-66 win in the 2019 Big 12 Championship title game at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Iowa State won three of those five contests in the Big 12 Championship (88-73 in the 2014 semifinals, 70-66 in the 2015 title game and last season’s title battle). Prior to the recent closeness in the series, KU posted an 18-1 record versus the Cyclones from 2006 until 2014.
Kansas holds a 70-40 advantage in games played in Ames, including a 26-22 edge in Hilton Coliseum. KU is 6-4 versus ISU in the last 10 Hilton battles.
Since the inception of the Big 12, Kansas is 37-15 against Iowa State with a 34-12 record in regular-season play and a 3-3 mark in the Big 12 Championship. KU head coach Bill Self is 27-10 all-time versus Iowa State, including 26-10 while at KU, while ISU’s Steve Prohm is 4-5 against Kansas. Eight of the last 13 meetings have been decided by seven points or less and six of those by five points or fewer.
OTHER NOTABLES
Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring margin (+17.9), field goal percentage (50.9), rebound defense (31.9) and steals (9.0). The Jayhawks rank in the upper half of 17 conference stats.
Kansas is the only team in the Big 12 with two players ranked in the top six in assists with Devon Dotson fifth (4.4) and Marcus Garrett sixth (4.3). Additionally, KU is the lone league school with three players ranked in the top seven in steals with Dotson second (2.4), Ochai Agbaji seventh (1.7) and Garrett seventh (1.7).
Through 12 games, five different Jayhawks – Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Udoka Azubuike, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack – have posted 20 or more points in a game this season.
After their win over Dayton on Nov. 27, the Jayhawks are 29-4 in overtime games under Bill Self and have won their last six OT contests. The six-straight ranks fourth nationally on the active list. KU’s 24 overtime wins are the most by any NCAA Division I school since the 2003-04 season.
Nine of 11 Kansas victories have been by 12 points or more with three margins being by 30-plus points.
Senior center Udoka Azubuike has shot 80 percent or better in eight games this season, including seven of his last nine contests. He has seven games with multiple blocked shots, including five of his last six outings.
Devon Dotson has scored 10 or more points in 19 straight games dating back to last season.
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Iowa State: KU leads 182-66
Current Streak: Loss 1
Longest KU Win Streak: 14 (1920-26)
Longest KU Losing Streak: 5 (1999-2001)
Last 10 Games: 5-5
In Lawrence: KU leads 94-16
In Ames: KU leads 70-40
Neutral Sites: KU leads 18-10
Under Bill Self: KU leads 26-10
First Meeting: Feb. 20, 1908 (W, 53-35)
Last Meeting: March 16, 2019 (L, 66-78)
Largest Margin of Victory: 45 (127-82, Jan. 7, 1989)
Largest Margin of Defeat: 24 (65-89, March 10, 1973)
UP NEXT:
Kansas will return to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 11, to host the Baylor Bears on CBS at 12 p.m. (CT).
Kansas is 32-5 all-time against Baylor, including a 17-0 advantage in Lawrence, 16-0 edge in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won 13 of the last 14 meetings with the Bears including both match-ups last season.