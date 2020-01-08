No. 3 Kansas (11-2, 1-0) will take off for its first road trip of league play when it meets Iowa State (7-6, 0-1) in Ames on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Tipoff is set from Hilton Coliseum at 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

#3/3 Kansas at Iowa State

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. (CT)

Where: Hilton Coliseum

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network

Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Mark Neely (play-by-play), Lance Blanks (analyst)

TIPOFF

Kansas leads the overall series with Iowa State, 182-66, but the teams have split the last 10 meetings (5-5), with ISU winning two of the last three matchups.

The KU-ISU contest pits the top-two scoring offenses in the Big 12 with Iowa State at 80.2 ppg and Kansas at 79.5 ppg. The two also rank first and second in field goal percentage with KU at 50.9% and ISU at 46.4%.

KU is ranked No. 2 in the NET rankings through games of Jan. 5. The Jayhawks’ strength of schedule is No. 1 nationally. San Diego State (5), Butler (5), Kansas (4) and Michigan State (4), are the only schools with at least four Quadrant 1 wins. KU is 4-2 against Q1.

KU is 133-59 (69.3%) on the road in Big 12 play since 1996-97. The team with the next highest winning percentage in that span is Texas, which is 86-107 (44.6%) in conference road games.

Kansas is No. 3 in the latest national polls. Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 210 Associated Press polls, the longest streak in the nation. The Jayhawks have also been inside the top-10 in 95 of the last 109 AP polls.

Kansas’ two losses in 2019-20 have been by a combined three points and both against ranked foes.

With its win over West Virginia on Jan. 4, KU won its conference opener for the 29th-consecutive season, a streak which started in 1991-92.

Through 13 games, five different Jayhawks – Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Udoka Azubuike, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack – have posted 20 or more points in a game this season.

KU ranks second nationally with a 28-game homecourt winning streak. Gonzaga leads the nation at 32 and VCU is third at 21.

Kansas has won 61 regular-season conference titles, which is more than any school in NCAA Division I history. Kentucky is next at 53, while North Carolina and Pennsylvania are tied for third at 38. KU has won 18 of 23 Big 12 regular-season titles, including an NCAA record 14-straight from 2005-18.

NOTES:

RIGHT AT HOME ON THE ROAD

With the Jayhawks’ first road trip of the conference season on tap for Wednesday, it’s time to take a look at KU’s impressive performances against its league foes away from Lawrence:

Kansas has turned in a winning record in seven of the nine Big 12 arenas not named Allen Fieldhouse since the league formed in 1996-97. (KU is 7-8 at OSU, 2-5 at WVU).

Out of teams in the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC, Kansas (38-25, 60.4%) is one of only seven squads to have a winning percentage of 60% or better in league road games since 2012-13.

KU has posted a winning record on the road in Big 12 play in 20 of the league’s 23 seasons – 2000 (4-4), 2015 (4-5), 2019 (3-6).

KU went undefeated on the road in 2002, going 8-0 that year. The Jayhawks are the only Big 12 team to finish a conference slate without a road loss.



