The Kansas Jayhawks will take part in their second and final tune-up of the 2019-20 season when they take on the Pittsburg State Gorillas in exhibition play on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas leads the overall series with Pittsburg State, 12-0, which includes an 8-0 record in exhibition contests. This series started in 1944 with the first four meetings, from 1944 to 2001, being regular-season battles. The two teams have played exhibition contests every other season starting in 2003.

The Jayhawks began preseason play with an 86-56 win over Fort Hays State on Oct. 24 in Lawrence. The backcourt duo of sophomore Ochai Agbaji (21 points) and junior guard Marcus Garrett combined for 36 points, including Garrett’s 15 points, 12 of which came from downtown. Agbaji shot 53.3 percent from the field (8-of-15) and 33.3 percent (3-of-9) from beyond the arc, while Garrett shot 50 percent (5-of-10) from the field and 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from three. The Kansas lead opened up in the second half by outscoring the Tigers, 51-30, shooting 47.5 (19-of-40) in the half.

After its win against Fort Hays State, Kansas is 89-9 in exhibition history and has won 30-straight exhibition contests dating back to Oct. 30, 2012. The Jayhawks are 62-4 in exhibition contests played in Allen Fieldhouse, with KU winning the last 51 exhibition games in Allen Fieldhouse beginning in 1994.

GAME INFORMATION:

Pittsburg State Gorillas at #3/3 Kansas Jayhawks

Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. (CT)

Where: Allen Fieldhouse

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network

Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Dave Armstrong (PxP), Chris Piper (A), Curtis Lorenz (P)

TRICK-OR-TREAT AT AFH:

Prior to the game on the first and second level concourses, kids ages 13 and under are invited to Trick-or-Treat.

At halftime, kids 13 and under are invited to take part in a costume parade on James Naismith Court.

A game ticket is required for both events.

Fans are asked to bring clear bags for trick-or-treating and to remover masks when entering the arena doors. Fake weapons are not allowed inside Allen Fieldhouse.

EXHIBITION HISTORY

After its 86-56 win against Fort Hays State on Oct. 24, Kansas is 89-9 in exhibition history and has won 30-straight exhibition contests dating back to Oct. 30, 2012. Kansas is 62-4 in exhibition contests played in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won the last 51 exhibition games in Allen Fieldhouse beginning in 1994. With the 100-54 win versus Pitt State (10/31/17), Kansas has scored 100-plus points in 29 exhibition games, including 13 under head coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks are 57-2 in exhibition play in Self’s 16 seasons at KU.

THE SERIES

Kansas leads the overall series with Pittsburg State, 12-0, which includes a 8-0 record in exhibition contests. This series started in 1944 with the first four meetings, from 1944 to 2001, being regular-season battles. The two teams have played exhibition contests every other season starting in 2003. In the last meeting KU outdistanced Pittsburg State, 100-54, on Oct. 31, 2017, in Lawrence. Redshirt sophomore guard Malik Newman led Kansas with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Sophomore Udoka Azubuike tallied a double-double, tallying 17 points and 14 rebounds.

GARRETT FROM DEEP

Marcus Garrett showcased his improvement from beyond the arc in KU’s exhibition opener last week. The junior guard connected on 4-of-7 tries from 3-point range en route to a 15-point performance. Had it been a regular-season game, the mark would have set a career-high. In his first two seasons, Garrett was 25.5 percent (24-of-94) from beyond the arc.

YOUTH MOVEMENT

In the Jayhawks’ win over Fort Hays State in exhibition play on Oct. 24, Jayhawk underclassmen accounted for 48 of their teams’ 86 points on the night. Led by sophomore Ochai Agbaji’s 21 points, the KU freshmen and sophomores also connected on seven of the Jayhawks’ 11 3-pointers. All this without their preseason All-Big 12 sophomore guard Devon Dotson, who did not play due to injury.

Up Next:

No. 3/3 Kansas will face No. 4/4 Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic in New York, N.Y., on Nov. 5. The contest will start at 6 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN. Kansas is 4-4 in the Champions Classic, which includes a 2-0 record against Duke. The Blue Devils leads the overall series with Kansas, 7-5, but the Jayhawks have won each of the last three meetings, including the Midwest Regional Final in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.