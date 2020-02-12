No. 3 KU stuns No. 14 WVU late, 58-49; Hands Mountaineers first home loss
No. 3 Kansas handed No. 14 West Virginia its first home loss of the season, 58-49 inside WVU Coliseum.On Wednesday night, No. 3 Kansas did something no other team has been able to do this season. T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news