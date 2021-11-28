No. 4/3 Kansas bounces back against Iona, 96-83

Coming off its lone loss of the season to Dayton on Friday, No. 4/3 Kansas (5-1; 0-0) responded by defeating Iona, 96-83, in the consolation final of the ESPN Events Invitational. In a game in which the Jayhawks never trailed and led by as many as 23 points, five players, Christian Braun (18), Ochai Agbaji (17), David McCormack (13), Remy Martin (11), and Mitch Lightfoot (10) scored in double-figures for Kansas.

Minutes after the game, Christian Braun, who scored a game-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one blocked, talked about KU’s bounce-back performance.

“We’ve really got to focus on defense and get back to, you know, what Kansas does,” said Christian Braun after Kansas defeated Iona, 96-83, on Sunday afternoon. “It felt good to get out of here with a win, but it wasn’t a win in a normal Kansas fashion.”

Kansas came out of the gate firing on all cylinders and hit Iona, coached by Rick Pitino, with a 12-0 run. Looking to put the Gales away early on in the contest, Bill Self’s squad followed that 12-0 run up with a run of 18-2, which allowed Kansas to take a 46-31 lead over Iona into halftime.

During the first 20 minutes of action in the consolation final of the ESPN Events Invitational, Braun led the team with 13 points.

Following intermission, Kansas would lead by as many as 23 points but simply couldn’t crack Iona, who never got closer than 10 points in the second half. The Gales, with 17:46 left in the second half, cut the margin to 10 for the final time but would get no closer.

On a day when Kansas shot 54.9 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from behind the arc, and 63.2 percent from the free-throw line, the Jayhawks allowed Iona to hit 52.0 percent of its field goals and 50.0 percent of its shots from behind the arc.

Five players, Ryan Myers (14), Tyson Jolly (14), Walter Clayton, Jr. (13), Elijah Joiner (10), and Nelly Joseph (10) scored in double-figures for the Gales.

“We’ve got to take a certain pride in certain possessions,” said Mitch Lightfoot late on Sunday afternoon. “We’ve got to understand, that when we do get a lead, I think we had a 21- or 22-point lead, the defensive pressure has to be the same as it was when we were 0-0. We’ve got to have pride in that.

“Coach (Self) is trying to make us understand that those possessions matter just as much as when the game tips off,” he added.

After getting pounded on the glass against Dayton, Kansas responded by dominating Iona on the glass, 36-22. The Jayhawks also dished out 22 assists to just nine turnovers, finished with 10 steals and two blocks.

Kansas scored 33 points off of Iona turnovers, scored 58 points in the paint, had 22 second-chance points, 8 fastbreak points, and 33 points from its bench. Still, with 7:59 left in the second half, the Jayhawks led the Gales by 23 points but failed to finish off the Gales down the stretch.

Instead of extending or even maintaining its lead, Kansas was forced to fight off an Iona team that simply refused to go down without a fight.

"We need to get better,” said Lightfoot. “There is stuff to improve upon and I think a majority of it is defensively. We scored the ball, but we’ve also got to limit other teams’ ability to score. That comes from either scouting report, keeping our man in front of us affecting shots at the rim, whether that be blocking them or tipping them.

“There are certain things we can do grow, but we’ve got to get better at that,” he added.

Clearly, there were a number of positives to take away from today’s Kansas win over Iona. Braun, who led the way with 18 points, was 8-of-15 from the field and 2-of-5 from behind the arc. He’s playing his best basketball of the season.

Agbaji, who entered the tournament as the nation’s leading scorer, finished with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

McCormack, who has gotten off to another slow start, tallied 13 points, five rebounds, and two steals against Iona. A number of positives to take away from today, but still, plenty of room for improvement moving forward.

“I would just say that we didn’t accomplish the goal coming down here, so all of us weren’t pleased,” said Braun. “We came down here to win a tournament and to beat teams by more than we beat them. We’ve got stuff to improve on, and we’re going to improve.”



