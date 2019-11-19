No. 4/5 Kansas (2-1) will begin play in the Maui Invitational with the campus round contest against East Tennessee State (3-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The Jayhawks and Buccaneers are slated to tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Dave Armstrong (play-by-play), Chris Piper (analyst) and Kennetra Pulliams (reporter) will call the action.

GAME INFORMATION:

#4/5 Kansas vs. East Tennessee State

Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. (CT)

Where: Allen Fieldhouse

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network

Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Dave Armstrong (play-by-play)

Chris Piper (analyst)

Kennetra Pulliams (reporter)

TIP-OFF

The Kansas-East Tennessee State contest is a campus-round game for the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Kansas is 14-6 all-time in the Maui Invitational, including 2-0 in campus round contests.

Kansas and East Tennessee State are meeting for the fourth time in men’s basketball and first since Jan. 4, 1996. KU is 3-0 all-time versus ETSU.Kansas and East Tennessee State (Southern Conference) are their respective conferences preseason favorite to win the league for 2019-20.

ETSU is the second Southern Conference team Kansas will face this season. The Jayhawks defeated UNC Greensboro, 74-62, on Nov. 8 in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 12-0 against current membership of the SoCon.

Kansas’ 23-game home court winning streak is third longest nationally behind Tennessee (28) and Gonzaga (25).Kansas’ 112 points in the win against Monmouth (11/15) marked the 117th game Kansas has scored 100 or more points in school history. Under Bill Self, Kansas has 26 of those 100-point games.

Kansas is ranked No. 4 in the Nov. 18 Associated Press national poll. KU has been ranked in the top-five 339 times overall and 133 times in the Bill Self era.

KU has been ranked in each of the last 203 AP polls dating back to 2008-09. The 203-consecutive weeks in the polls is the longest active streak in the nation. KU holds the same streak in the coaches’ poll at 211.

Kansas head coach Bill Self is 682-212 in his 27th season overall as a head coach. He is six games from being the 30th active coach in the NCAA to have coached in 900 games.

The Jayhawks’ added four standouts when the early signing period began on Nov. 13. Guard Tyon Grant-Foster (Kansas City, Kan.), guard Bryce Thompson (Tulsa, Okla.), who ranks No. 19 in the class of 2020, center Gethro Muscadin (Gonaives, Haiti) and guard Latrell Jossell (Keller, Texas) will all suit up for KU starting in 2020-21.

NOTES:

KANSAS IN THE MAUI INVITATIONAL

Going Kansas has a combined 14-6 record in this Maui Jim Maui Invitational (counting home games that are part of the tournament). KU is 12-6 in games played at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

In KU’s 1988 NCAA National Championship season, the Jayhawks placed fourth in the event, going 1-2. Kansas won the 1996 Maui Invitational, defeating LSU, California and Virginia. Raef LaFrentz was named the MVP. In 2001, KU finished third in the event with a 2-1 record. Drew Gooden was a member of the all-tournament team and was the first Jayhawk on the Maui Invitational all-tourney list, which began in 2000.

KU has appeared in the invitational three times under Bill Self. In 2005, the Jayhawks placed seventh, losing to Arizona and Arkansas before defeating Chaminade. In 2011, KU finished runner-up, defeating Georgetown and UCLA before falling to Duke in the title game. Jayhawk Thomas Robinson was named to the 2011 Maui All-Tournament Team. Later that season KU would advance to the Final Four, finishing runner-up. In 2015, Kansas won the event with victories over Chaminade, UCLA and Vanderbilt. KU’s Wayne Selden Jr. and Frank Mason III were named co-MVPs, and were joined on the all-tournament team by teammate and current staff member Perry Ellis.

ABOUT ETSU

Located Johnson City, Tenn., with an enrollment of 15,250, East Tennessee State is 3-0 for the first time since the 1998-99 season when the Buccaneers opened the year 4-0. ETSU is coached by Steve Forbes who is 133-39 in his fifth season as an NCAA Division I head coach, all at ETSU.

Ranked nationally No. 3 in the Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major Top-25 poll, East Tennessee State is coming off a 61-58 win at Winthrop (11/14). ETSU averages 77.3 points per game and gives up 61.0 for a plus-16.3 scoring margin. The Bucs also dominate the boards averaging 36.3 rebounds per game with a plus-6.7 rebound margin. ETSU averages 8.3 3-pointers made per contest and attempt 20.3 per game. The Bucs rank 11th nationally in blocked shots with 6.7 per outing and also average 15.7 assists and 8.3 steals.

Junior guard Bo Hodges leads ETSU in scoring at 15.3 points per game. He pulls down 6.7 rebounds per contest and has a team-high six blocked shots and nine assists. Senior guard Tray Boyd III comes off the bench and averaged 13.7 points per game. His seven 3-pointers are second most on the team behind redshirt-junior guard Patrick Good’s 10. Good averages 13.0 points and has four steals.

MONMOUTH LEFTOVERS

The win made Kansas 2-1 for the seventh time in the Bill Self era (2006-07, 2011-12, 2013-13, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17).

KU won its 23rd-straight home win, including 22 in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are 790-113 all-time in Allen Fieldhouse, including 252-13 under Bill Self.

Kansas took a 26-4 lead with 11:00 remaining in the first half. The Jayhawks forced Monmouth to go 0-for-11 from the field while committing six turnovers in the opening nine minutes.

Kansas took a 59-21 lead into the half, marking the largest lead by the Jayhawks at the intermission since Kansas led Alcorn State 53-12 (41 pts) on Dec. 2, 2009.

The Jayhawks’ 112 points were their most since KU tallied 114 against Texas Southern on Nov. 21, 2017.

The Jayhawks are now 26-0 when scoring 100+ in the Self era.Kansas has committed 17 turnovers in its last two games after committing 18 in the opening half against Duke on Nov. 8.

The Jayhawks improved to 169-1 when holding its opponent to under 60 points in the Self era.

KU finished the night with a 56.1 percent from the field, its best shooting night since hitting 56.4 percent against West Virginia on March 10, 2018.Kansas’ 55-point victory was its largest since KU defeated Chaminade 123-72 on Nov. 23, 2015.

THE KU-ETSU SERIES

Kansas and East Tennessee State are meeting for the fourth time with KU having a 3-0 series advantage. The two teams last met Jan. 4, 1996, at KU 108-73 victory in Allen Fieldhouse. KU won the first meeting, 86-83, on Dec. 19, 1992, in Allen Fieldhouse and 106-73 on Jan. 3, 1995, also in Allen Fieldhouse.

ETSU will be the second team from the Southern Conference Kansas will face this season. KU defeated UNC Greensboro, 74-62, on Nov. 8, in Allen Fieldhouse. KU is 12-0 all-time against the SoCon: 3-0 vs. Chattanooga, 3-0 vs. ETSU, 3-0 vs. Western Carolina, 2-0 vs. UNCG and 1-0 vs. The Citadel.

UP NEXT:

Kansas opens bracket play at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against Chaminade on Monday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. (Central) at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPNU

Kansas is 3-0 all-time against Chaminade with all three meetings at the Maui Invitational. KU last faced Chaminade in 2005, at Kansas 123-72 win.

The Jayhawks have a combined 14-6 record in the Maui Invitational, including 12-6 in games played in Maui. KU has won two of the titles in 1996 and 2015.