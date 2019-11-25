No. 4/5 Kansas (3-1) is set to begin bracket play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational when it takes on tournament host Chaminade on Monday, Nov. 25. The Jayhawks and Silverswords are slated to tip-off inside Lahaina Civic Center at 8 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will call the action.

GAME INFORMATION:

#4/5 Kansas vs. Chaminade

Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. (CT)

Where: Lahaina Civic Center (Maui, Lahaina, Hawai’i)

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network

Watch: ESPNU

Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Bill Walton (analyst)

TIP-OFF

Kansas is participating in its seventh Maui Jim Maui Invitational and has a combined record of 15-6 in the event. The Jayhawks are 3-0 mark in campus round games and a 12-6 record in Maui.

Kansas has won two Maui Invitationals in 1996 and 2015, its last appearance in the event.

Kansas is facing Chaminade for the fourth time with all three previous meetings in the Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks are 3-0 versus the Silverswords.

Kansas has won its last five in-season tournaments with the 2015 Maui Invitational included in the run. The streak started with the 2014 Orlando Classic, then the 2015 Maui Invitational, the 2016 CBE Classic, the 2017 HoopHall Miami Invitational and the 2018 NIT Season Tip Off.

Kansas is 3-0 in Allen Fieldhouse this season and has a 24-game home court winning streak, which is third longest nationally behind Tennessee (28) and Gonzaga (25).

Kansas’ 112 points in the win against Monmouth (11/15) marked the 117th game Kansas has scored 100 or more points in school history. Under Bill Self, Kansas has 26 of those 100-point games.

Kansas is ranked No. 4 in the Nov. 18 Associated Press national poll. KU has been ranked in the top-five 339 times overall and 133 times in the Bill Self era.

KU has been ranked in each of the last 203 AP polls dating back to 2008-09. The 203-consecutive weeks in the polls is the longest active streak in the nation. KU holds the same streak in the coaches’ poll at 211.

Kansas head coach Bill Self is 683-212 in his 27th season overall as a head coach. He is five games from being the 30th active coach in the NCAA to have coached in 900 games.

NOTES:

KANSAS IN THE MAUI INVITATIONAL

Kansas has a combined 15-6 record in this Maui Jim Maui Invitational (counting home games that are part of the tournament). KU is 12-6 in games played at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

In KU’s 1988 NCAA National Championship season, the Jayhawks placed fourth in the event, going 1-2. Kansas won the 1996 Maui Invitational, defeating LSU, California and Virginia. Raef LaFrentz was named the MVP. In 2001, KU finished third in the event with a 2-1 record. Drew Gooden was a member of the all-tournament team and was the first Jayhawk on the Maui Invitational all-tourney list, which began in 2000.

ABOUT CHAMINADE

Located Honolulu, Hawaii, with an enrollment of 2,280, Chaminade is 2-0 on the season with wins against Alaska Fairbanks, 90-64, on Nov. 9, and Alaska Anchorage, 85-56, on Nov. 10. The Silverswords are members of the Pacific West Conference and coached by Eric Bovaird who is 130-96 in his ninth season as a head coach, all a Chaminade.

Chaminade has dominated its two opponents. The Silverswords average 87.5 points per game and have a plus-27.5 scoring margin. Chaminade also dominate the boards averaging 48.5 rebounds per contest with a plus-19.5 rebound margin. The Silverswords make 7.0 3-point field goals per game and also average 29.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots per game.

ETSU LEFTOVERS

Kansas used a 23-5 run to jump out to a 27-10 lead with 8:53 remaining in the first half. During the run, Kansas held East Tennessee State without a bucket for a span of 2:48.

The Devon Dotson-Udoka Azubuike duo finished the game accounting for 40 of Kansas’ 75 points.

Kansas held a 43-31 lead at the half, marking the third time the Jayhawks have had the lead at the break this season. Kansas is now 3-0 in those contests with a record of 386-31 in the Self era.

KU finished the contest 1-for-14 from 3-point range, marking the fewest 3-point makes since the Jayhawks made none against TCU on March 12, 2015. Kansas’ 7.1 percent from 3-point range was the lowest by a Jayhawk team since that game as well.

The Jayhawks outscored ETSU 54-24 in the paint, marking the second-consecutive game that Kansas has outscored its opponent by 20 or more in the paint.

Kansas was outrebounded for the first time this season (33-32). Under Self, the Jayhawks are now 101-54 when outrebounded by their opponent.Senior Udoka Azubuike became just the third Jayhawk since 1996-97 (Andrew Wiggins and Eric Chenowith) to post 20+ points, 7+ rebounds, 4+ blocks and 3+ steals in a game.

Azubuike’s four blocks moved him to 20th all-time with 100 blocks as he surpassed both Mitch Lightfoot and Paul Pierce who each tallied 98.

THE KU-CHAMINADE SERIES

Kansas has won all three meetings with Chaminade with all three in the Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center. The Jayhawks first beat the Silverswords 89-62 on Nov. 27, 1987 opening game of the 1987-88 NCAA National Championship season.

KU next faced Chaminade in the final round of the 2005 Maui Invitational on Nov. 23, 2005, with KU winning 102-54. En route to the 2015 Maui Invitational title, Kansas defeated Chaminade, 123-72, in the opening-round game.

UP NEXT:

Kansas will play either BYU or UCLA in the second round of the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

The Jayhawks are 3-1 all-time against BYU. UCLA holds a 10-8 series advantage versus Kansas.

