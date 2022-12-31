What a second-half performance it was for No. 4 Kansas on Saturday. Despite trailing by 15 points at the half, Bill Self’s squad rallied to defeat Oklahoma State, 69-67 in the Big 12 conference opener. In defeating Oklahoma State, Kansas, which won its sixth straight game, also won its 32 straight conference opener. “Yeah, that was a great game, they played great,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self after Kansas moved to 12-1 on the season. “Their two guards had 28 in the first half and our two guards combined for zero. They were just whipping us and in the second half DaJuan [Harris Jr.] was a lot better and Kevin [McCullar Jr.] was better, but you know obviously we made two huge plays late. We did some great things in the second half. If we were turned up like that for the entire game “I wouldn’t have lost seven pounds today over the course of two hours, but it was a fun game,” he added. “A game you have to win with conference implications and it’s hard to say that a first game of a conference season is a must-win, but it kind of is playing at home because you don’t want to give your home court away. I was really pleased with our guys in the second half. We didn’t come ready to play the first half and they were obviously quicker and they played lights out.” On a day when Kansas trailed by 15 points at the half, Self’s squad rallied to stun Oklahoma State, 69-67 in front of what was an electric crowd packed inside Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks outscored the Cowboys, 39-22 in the second half, and were paced offensively by Jalen Wilson (20), KJ Adams, Jr. (14), Gradey Dick (8), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (7), Dajuan Harris, Jr. (6), Joseph Yesufu (6), Zuby Ejiofor (4), Bobby Pettiford (2), and Cam Martin (2). Dick, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound guard from Wichita, Kan., led the way on the glass with nine rebounds, including two offensive rebounds that led to six of the biggest points of the game for Kansas. Harris, as he’s done all season, paced the Jayhawks on the offensive end of the court with nine assists. Self, minutes after the game, talked about the performance of Wilson, Adams, Jr., Harris, Jr., and Dick. “Yeah, Jalen played good, he didn’t rebound the ball like he’s capable, but he played well again,” said Self. “KJ played well, Juan played well the second half, Gradey really didn’t get much going, he made two hard shots in the first half and then of course got it going when the floor was a little bit open to the start the second half. They guard him, this is what teams do, their leading scorer took five shots today, he was 1-for-5, scored two points and he may have been their best player because he took Gradey Dick out of the game and people need to understand that. “That’s what you call giving it up for the team and Avery Anderson did that and then, of course, Bryce and John-Michael Wright lit us up but it was a tough game,” he added. “We’ll play other hard games, don’t get me wrong, it’s an unbelievable league but that’s one of the hardest early-season conference games I can remember in a while.”



Gradey Dick led the way with nine rebounds (USATodaySportsImages.com)

Wilson got the scoring started for Kansas, which opened up the game with a 2-0 lead, but didn’t grab the lead again until Wilson drilled a three with 10:56 left in the game, which gave Kansas a two-point lead, 52-50. Oklahoma State, with 6:16 left in the game, grabbed the lead again, but a three from Joseph Yesufu put Kansas up by one point, 58-57. Dick, before falling out of bounds, grabbed the rebound and kicked the ball out to Yesufu, who drilled one of the biggest shots of his career. With 4:18 left in the game, a dunk by Adams, Jr., increased KU’s lead over OSU to three points, 60-57, but with 1:48 left in the game, Bryce Thompson drilled his sixth three of the game, which put Oklahoma State up by two points, 64-62. Kansas, with 43 seconds left in the game, took a one-point lead after McCullar, Jr., drilled a three from the corner after missing the same shot from the other side earlier in the possession. Thompson, with 14 seconds left in the game, knocked down his seventh and final three of the game, which tied the game at 67-67, but left the door open for Kansas to emerge victorious late in the game. With time running off the clock, Harris found Adams, Jr., cutting to the basket and his attempt near the basket splashed through the bottom of the net. Up by two points, McCullar, Jr., blocked a shot by Thompson and, on its final attempt, Oklahoma State was unable to get a clean look at the basket with less than a second remaining on the clock. Self, while addressing the media, was asked about the game-winning basket by Adams, Jr. "With six seconds left, you don't really have time to express to the team what your plan is, you just play,” said Self. “We were playing man to man and we were going to switch five and they did it perfectly, didn't let him shoot a 3. So that was really well done there at the end." Kansas, in moving to 1-0 in Big 12 play, saw a number of players step up and make big-time plays that turned out to be the difference in the outcome against Oklahoma State. With 16:07 left in the second half, Dick pulled down an offensive rebound which eventually led to a made three-pointer for Kansas. With 14:35 left in the second half, Dick, once again, pulled down an offensive rebound, which, like previously, led to a made three-pointer for the Jayhawks. Dick, for the game, scored eight points, pulled down nine rebounds, dished out four assists, and was credited with one steal in 33 minutes of action. “That was the best he's rebounding the ball all year, he was great,” said Self when asked about Dick. “He was he did a great job in that area. And the only two shots he made in the first half those were low-percentage shots. I mean, he did a great job just to make those two threes. In the second half when they score every possession, you can set your defense and it's hard to score against. “When we're stopping and controlling the defensive glass now becomes more open-court plays and Gradey was able to get free a couple of times the second half and just didn't make them pay,” he added. “Because he was open there a few times and didn't make them pay. That was a tough game. We've had a lot of those where we've had to come back like that."



KJ Adams, Jr., hit the game winner on Saturday (USATodaySportsImages.com)