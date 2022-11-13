On Tuesday night, No. 5 Kansas and No. 7 Duke will meet in the second game of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, Ind.

On Sunday afternoon, Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward from Denton, Texas, talked about squaring off against Duke on Tuesday night.

“I think it'd be a great match,” said Wilson. “They got a lot of guys that are, what do they have, three or four new pros. Like first-round guys, a lot of younger guys, but new coach, new guys. But it's still going to be Duke basketball, so still going to come out and respect our opponent of course.

“This is what we came here to do,” he added. “That's just playing games like this. This will be the first time a lot of guys here will have the opportunity to play the game that's big and I think it'll be fun. I'm looking forward to it.”

No. 5 Kansas will arrive in Indianapolis, Ind., with a perfect 2-0 record on the season. The Jayhawks own victories over Omaha and North Dakota State. Currently, Kansas is led by Jalen Wilson (20), Gradey Dick (17.5), and MJ Rice (10.0).

For a number of players, Tuesday night's showdown against Duke will be the first opportunity for them to play under the bright lights. Norm Roberts, on Sunday afternoon, talked about his message to those underclassmen while addressing the media.

“Well, we talked to them about, hey this is the big boy ball, and the bottom line is you got to come ready to play,” said Roberts. “Mistakes are a little bit more magnified because in these first two games you can maybe get away with some stuff from an athletic standpoint, being bigger, stronger, maybe faster or having a lead and those things, that's not what's going to happen. That's not going to happen.”

“You make a mistake in this game, take advantage of it,” he added. “So, you've got to be fundamentally sound. You got to play the way we need to play, do your job type situation.

One player that won’t be taking the court against Duke on Tuesday night is Kyle Cuffe, Jr., the 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard from Harlem, N.Y. According to Roberts, Cuffe, Jr., tore his MCL and PCL ligaments while running up the court in practice.

Roberts, on Sunday, said Cuffe, Jr., should be able to return in 10-12 weeks.

“Doctors are really, really confident that surgery is not needed,” Roberts said.