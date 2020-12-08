JayhawkSlant - No. 5 Kansas downs No. 8 Creighton: Who stood out?

Tuesday night's showdown between No. 5 Kansas (5-1) and No. 8 Creighton (3-1) couldn’t have been scripted any better. After trading blows for a majority of the game, Jalen Wilson, with 40 seconds remaining in the game, hit a three that appeared to be the winning shot for Kansas.

However, with just one second remaining, Wilson, after hitting the biggest shot of the game, fouled Marcus Zegarowski on a three-point attempt. After hitting the first two free-throws, Zegarowski missed the third and final attempt, and Bill Self’s squad emerged victorious.

