JayhawkSlant - No. 5 Kansas hands No. 14 Texas Tech first home loss, 58-57

No. 5 Kansas hands No. 14 Texas Tech first home loss, 58-57
On Thursday night, No. 5 Kansas (7-1; 1-0) kept a couple of streaks alive in defeating No. 14 Texas Tech (6-2; 0-1), 58-57. The Jayhawks, in handing the Red Raiders their first home loss of the season, won their 30th-consecutive conference opener and, at the same time, extended their winning streak to seven games.
In moving to 7-1 on the season, Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down five rebounds in 34 minutes of action. Offensively, Agbaji was 8-of-11 from the field, 4-of-7 from behind the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
However, it was his final bucket that proved to be the biggest one of the game for Kansas. Agbaji received an inbounds pass from Marcus Garrett and made a layup to put Kansas ahead, 58-57, with just 13 seconds remaining. On the ensuing Texas Tech possession, Kansas’ Jalen Wilson blocked Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon’s shot with three seconds left and secured the rebound to give Kansas the victory.
Trailing by one point, 57-56, David McCormack attempted to put Kansas back on top of Texas Tech, but his shot came up short. However, sophomore guard Christian Braun kept the ball alive, and ultimately gave the Jayhawks one final shot after the ball went off of Mac McClung.
Garrett, on the out-of-bounds play, found Agbaji wide-open under the basket, and KU’s junior guard from Kansas City, Mo., delivered with a handful of seconds remaining on the clock.
On a night when Kansas shot 40.4 percent (19-of-47) from the field, 33.3 percent (6-of-18) from behind the arc, and 93.3 percent (14-of-15) from the free-throw line, just one player, Ochai Agbaji, scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett scored 10 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, dished out four assists, committed just one turnover, and was credited with one steal in 35 minutes of action. His final assist of the game, which led to the game winning layup, was the biggest assist of the night.
Jalen Wilson tallied seven points, three rebounds, two assists, four turnovers, one block, and one steal in 29 minutes of action. While Wilson struggled on the offensive end of the court, his block in the closing seconds of the game secured the win for Bill Self’s squad.
David McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 265-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., also scored seven points against Texas Tech. In 20 minutes of action, he also pulled down three rebounds, committed three turnovers, blocked one shot, and was credited with one steal.
Defensively, Kansas limited Texas Tech to just 32.3 percent (20-of-62) shooting from the field, and 26.1 percent (6-of-23) shooting from behind the arc. The Red Raiders converted just 11-of-18 free-throws on Thursday night.
Two players, Mac McClung (21) and Terrence Shannon, Jr., (20) scored in double-figures for Texas Tech, and just one other player, Micah Peavy (8) scored at least eight points.
With the win, Kansas improved to 30-consecutive wins in Big 12 openers, dating back to the 1991-92 season, with 12 of those wins coming at home and 18 coming on the road. The last time KU lost a league opener was at Oklahoma, 88-82, on January 8, 1991. The Jayhawks also expand their series lead over the Red Raiders, 38-6, while improving to 3-1 against ranked opponents this season.
Thursday’s Big 12 opener marked the earliest conference game for KU since December 13, 1986, when KU took on Colorado as members of the Big Eight Conference.
News and Notes:
Made Kansas 7-1 for the second-straight consecutive season and 7-1 or better for the seventh consecutive season beginning in 2014-15.
Gave Kansas its third-straight win against Texas Tech, making the series 38-6 in favor of KU.
Ochai Agbaji scored in the double figures for the 7th time this season and 29 times for his career, with a season high 23 points, second straight game with 4 three pointers (third this season).
Marcus Garrett scored 10 points and had a season high 10 rebounds, for his third double-double in his career, first since his freshman year.
Christian Braun earned his second game with double figure rebounds this season with 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT
Kansas will return home to Allen Fieldhouse for its Big 12 home-opener against West Virginia on Tuesday, December 22. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m., CT on ESPN2.