JayhawkSlant - No. 5 Kansas hands No. 14 Texas Tech first home loss, 58-57

On Thursday night, No. 5 Kansas (7-1; 1-0) kept a couple of streaks alive in defeating No. 14 Texas Tech (6-2; 0-1), 58-57. The Jayhawks, in handing the Red Raiders their first home loss of the season, won their 30th-consecutive conference opener and, at the same time, extended their winning streak to seven games.

In moving to 7-1 on the season, Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down five rebounds in 34 minutes of action. Offensively, Agbaji was 8-of-11 from the field, 4-of-7 from behind the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

However, it was his final bucket that proved to be the biggest one of the game for Kansas. Agbaji received an inbounds pass from Marcus Garrett and made a layup to put Kansas ahead, 58-57, with just 13 seconds remaining. On the ensuing Texas Tech possession, Kansas’ Jalen Wilson blocked Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon’s shot with three seconds left and secured the rebound to give Kansas the victory.

Trailing by one point, 57-56, David McCormack attempted to put Kansas back on top of Texas Tech, but his shot came up short. However, sophomore guard Christian Braun kept the ball alive, and ultimately gave the Jayhawks one final shot after the ball went off of Mac McClung.

Garrett, on the out-of-bounds play, found Agbaji wide-open under the basket, and KU’s junior guard from Kansas City, Mo., delivered with a handful of seconds remaining on the clock.

On a night when Kansas shot 40.4 percent (19-of-47) from the field, 33.3 percent (6-of-18) from behind the arc, and 93.3 percent (14-of-15) from the free-throw line, just one player, Ochai Agbaji, scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.

Senior guard Marcus Garrett scored 10 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, dished out four assists, committed just one turnover, and was credited with one steal in 35 minutes of action. His final assist of the game, which led to the game winning layup, was the biggest assist of the night.

Jalen Wilson tallied seven points, three rebounds, two assists, four turnovers, one block, and one steal in 29 minutes of action. While Wilson struggled on the offensive end of the court, his block in the closing seconds of the game secured the win for Bill Self’s squad.

David McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 265-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., also scored seven points against Texas Tech. In 20 minutes of action, he also pulled down three rebounds, committed three turnovers, blocked one shot, and was credited with one steal.



