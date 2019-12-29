No. 5 Kansas hands Stanford first home loss of the season, 72-56
Senior guard Isaiah Moss, who transferred in from Iowa this past summer, was expected to fill a major void for Bill Self and Kansas this season. Known as a three-point shooter, Moss was viewed as o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news