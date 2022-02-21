No. 5 Kansas looks to sweep KSU in Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday

On Saturday night, No. 6 Kansas (22-4; 11-2) defeated West Virginia, 71-58 at WVU Coliseum. Three players, Ochai Agbaji (23), David McCormack (19), and Jalen Wilson (10) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.

Christian Braun (9), Joseph Yesufu (4), Dajuan Harris (2), Mitch Lightfoot (2), and Jalen Coleman-Lands (2) rounded out the scoring for Kansas. Wilson (11), McCormack (11), and Braun (11) combined to pull down 33 rebounds, as Bill Self’s squad dominated the glass, 49-32.

Self, minutes after the game, talked about the importance of winning in Morgantown on Saturday night.

“[4-5 on the road] is not going to win the league but it's a good record for most teams if you go 13-5 in the league, it's pretty good if you'll serve at home,” said Self. “But I don't know what we are on the road now. I think we've lost twice. But we got two big ones left and they'll both be hard but we got to focus on K-State. We can see the finish line now, everybody in the league can see the finish line. There's only five games left for us and four games left I think for most of the other teams and so you can't take one for granted this time of year.

“It has been [a tough place for us],” he added. “I'm not saying we have a good record against everybody. But this is, without question, the worst record we had as far as winning percentage. We've had a hard time here. They've had some good teams and we've had some good matchups and some good games. But yeah, this is one that when you start the season, no matter you know it's going to be a tough one. You can always circle this one for us being a tough one."

Kansas, 5-2 away from home in Big 12 play, returns home to face Kansas State on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m., on ESPN. The Jayhawks, having just swept the Mountaineers, will look to do the same against the Wildcats in front of 16,300 fans packed inside Allen Fieldhouse.

When Kansas and Kansas State first met in Manhattan back on January 22, the Jayhawks emerged victorious over the Wildcats, 78-75. Despite trailing by 17 points, 55-38 early on in the second half, Self’s squad rallied to stun K-State, in the final seconds of the contest.

Kansas ended the game on a 9-0 run, with Agbaji giving the Jayhawks the lead for good with eight seconds left in the game. His baseline drive with time running off the clock completed the comeback for Kansas and, in doing so, completely stunned the fans watching inside Bramlage Coliseum.

In the first meeting, Agbaji (29), Wilson (16), Braun (11), and McCormack (11) led the way offensively for Kansas. Harris chipped in seven points, while Remy Martin and Lightfoot scored two points each for the Jayhawks.

Kansas dominated the glass, 45-23, committed just 11 turnovers and hit 21-of-30 free-throws against Kansas State. The Jayhawks led for just 1:07 and their largest lead happened to be three points, which turned out to be the final margin of victory.

After Agbaji gave Kansas the lead for good on a baseline drive, Nijel Pack missed a three for Kansas State with time running off the clock. Agbaji pulled down the defensive rebound and was immediately fouled by Markquis Nowell.

Agbaji, with one second remaining in the game, calmly stepped to the free-throw line and converted both attempts.

As the final buzzer sounded, Kansas walked off the Bramlage Coliseum court victorious, 78-75.

Kansas, without question, was fortunate to leave Manhattan with a conference win on January 22. Nijel Pack led the way with 35 points for the Wildcats. Offensively, Pack shot 12-of-18 from the field, 8-of-12 from behind the arc, and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.



