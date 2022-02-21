No. 5 Kansas looks to sweep KSU in Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday
On Saturday night, No. 6 Kansas (22-4; 11-2) defeated West Virginia, 71-58 at WVU Coliseum. Three players, Ochai Agbaji (23), David McCormack (19), and Jalen Wilson (10) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.
Christian Braun (9), Joseph Yesufu (4), Dajuan Harris (2), Mitch Lightfoot (2), and Jalen Coleman-Lands (2) rounded out the scoring for Kansas. Wilson (11), McCormack (11), and Braun (11) combined to pull down 33 rebounds, as Bill Self’s squad dominated the glass, 49-32.
Self, minutes after the game, talked about the importance of winning in Morgantown on Saturday night.
“[4-5 on the road] is not going to win the league but it's a good record for most teams if you go 13-5 in the league, it's pretty good if you'll serve at home,” said Self. “But I don't know what we are on the road now. I think we've lost twice. But we got two big ones left and they'll both be hard but we got to focus on K-State. We can see the finish line now, everybody in the league can see the finish line. There's only five games left for us and four games left I think for most of the other teams and so you can't take one for granted this time of year.
“It has been [a tough place for us],” he added. “I'm not saying we have a good record against everybody. But this is, without question, the worst record we had as far as winning percentage. We've had a hard time here. They've had some good teams and we've had some good matchups and some good games. But yeah, this is one that when you start the season, no matter you know it's going to be a tough one. You can always circle this one for us being a tough one."
Kansas, 5-2 away from home in Big 12 play, returns home to face Kansas State on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m., on ESPN. The Jayhawks, having just swept the Mountaineers, will look to do the same against the Wildcats in front of 16,300 fans packed inside Allen Fieldhouse.
When Kansas and Kansas State first met in Manhattan back on January 22, the Jayhawks emerged victorious over the Wildcats, 78-75. Despite trailing by 17 points, 55-38 early on in the second half, Self’s squad rallied to stun K-State, in the final seconds of the contest.
Kansas ended the game on a 9-0 run, with Agbaji giving the Jayhawks the lead for good with eight seconds left in the game. His baseline drive with time running off the clock completed the comeback for Kansas and, in doing so, completely stunned the fans watching inside Bramlage Coliseum.
In the first meeting, Agbaji (29), Wilson (16), Braun (11), and McCormack (11) led the way offensively for Kansas. Harris chipped in seven points, while Remy Martin and Lightfoot scored two points each for the Jayhawks.
Kansas dominated the glass, 45-23, committed just 11 turnovers and hit 21-of-30 free-throws against Kansas State. The Jayhawks led for just 1:07 and their largest lead happened to be three points, which turned out to be the final margin of victory.
After Agbaji gave Kansas the lead for good on a baseline drive, Nijel Pack missed a three for Kansas State with time running off the clock. Agbaji pulled down the defensive rebound and was immediately fouled by Markquis Nowell.
Agbaji, with one second remaining in the game, calmly stepped to the free-throw line and converted both attempts.
As the final buzzer sounded, Kansas walked off the Bramlage Coliseum court victorious, 78-75.
Kansas, without question, was fortunate to leave Manhattan with a conference win on January 22. Nijel Pack led the way with 35 points for the Wildcats. Offensively, Pack shot 12-of-18 from the field, 8-of-12 from behind the arc, and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.
Markquis Nowell added 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 shooting from behind the arc, while Selton Miguel chipped in 11 points.
However, in the second half, the trio combined to score just 22 points. Pack, in 18 minutes (second half), scored 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, including 2-of-4 from three.
Self, while addressing the media on Monday afternoon, talked about the performance of Pack in the first meeting.
“Well, he was unbelievable both halves,” said Self. “He just didn’t get as many looks the second half. We did a bad job of being there on the catch. In the first half, give him credit. He was the best guard in the country that day. We did a better job in the second half, but he still got 10 (points) in the second half or something like that.
“So, I don’t consider that locking anybody up,” he added. “He was great and Nowell was great for the entire game, so yes, we were fortunate to get out with a win.”
Obviously, the emphasis on Tuesday will focus on preventing Pack, Nowell, and company from having another big scoring performance against Kansas in Lawrence. Self’s squad simply can’t allow Pack and Nowell to get comfortable from behind the arc or catch the ball at certain spots on the court.
“We’ve talked some about it, but at the time of this (press conference), we haven’t had a full-blown practice,” said Self. “We went over scouting report yesterday, but that’s basically all we did. We shot, reserve shot, and the reserves did dry offense.
“But the starters got off their feet,” he added. “Yes, that will be an emphasis, to take away as many looks off the catch, but when you do that, now you create, you give little, quick guards the chance to get their shoulders past you. If they touch the paint, that opens everything else up, so we’ve just got to guard a lot better.”
With just a handful of regular-season games remaining, nothing much has changed, from an injury standpoint, for Kansas. Self, on Monday afternoon, provided the latest update on Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calif.
Martin, who injured his knee against Nevada back on December 29, hasn’t appeared on the court with his teammates since the Kentucky game back on January 29. It’s still not known if or when Martin will return to the court this season.
“He practiced limited last Thursday and Friday,” said Self. “I don’t have any update. Limited means, he was out there in full contact, but only very few reps. I don’t know where that will be today or whatever. It’s almost to the point that I don’t ask, because I know that he will get out there when he feels comfortable.
“We’re preparing like we definitely do not have him,” he added. “Then, if something happens and we do, then that would be a nice, pleasant bonus. I’m preparing like we do not.”
Bobby Pettiford, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard from Durham, N.C., according to Self, isn’t feeling much better since his return to the court. The last four games, at Iowa State, Baylor, at Texas, and Oklahoma State, Pettiford has played a total of eight minutes.
He was held out of the West Virginia game on Saturday and it sounds like his role will be extremely limited against Kansas State.
“No,” said Self when asked if Bobby Pettiford is feeling any better. “I would have played him if we had to play him in Morgantown. He can’t hurt himself worse, so we’re not putting him in jeopardy or anything like that. It’s one of those deals where, and I’ve talked to him and his family about it, it’s a “must only.”
“If you play him and you don’t need to, then the next day or two or three, he may not even be able to practice,” he added. “It's one of those things that it irritates it when he does it, so we’re gonna try not to, but know he’s available in a “crunch time” if we have to.”
Up Next
Kansas hits the road to face No. 10 Baylor, Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. The contest will be televised on ESPN. ESPN College GameDay will originate from Waco, marking the second time this season KU has been featured on the show. Earlier this season, then-No. 10 Kansas defeated then-No. 8 Baylor, 83-59, on Feb. 5, in Allen Fieldhouse.