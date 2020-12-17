No. 5 Kansas opens up Big 12 play at No. 14 Texas Tech
For No. 5 Kansas (6-1) and Bill Self, the road gets no easier moving forward. Having already gone head-to-head against No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 20 Kentucky (ranking at the time), and No. 8 Creighton (ran...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news