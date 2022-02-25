No. 5 Kansas ready for second clash with No. 10 Baylor

On February 5, No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 8 Baylor, 83-59 in Lawrence. Three players, Ochai Agbaji (18), Christian Braun (18), and Jalen Wilson (15) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks, while David McCormack (9), Mitch Lightfoot (8), Jalen Coleman-Lands (8), Joseph Yesufu (3), Dajuan Harris (2), and Bobby Pettiford (2) rounded out the scoring for Bill Self’s squad.

On Saturday night, No. 5 Kansas and No. 10 Baylor will clash on the hardwood for the second time this season. Self, on Thursday afternoon, was asked about the second matchup with the Bears?

“Well, I think it'll be highly competitive, fun game,” said Self. “You work a long time to play in games like this, so I know they'll enjoy it. I certainly hope we enjoy it. And it's kind of like a reward of both teams doing well to be able to host game day, or them hosting game day on a game late in a conference season that has implications. So, we'll be excited about it.”

The first meeting between Kansas and Baylor was, without question, a one-sided affair. Self’s squad led Scott Drew’s Bears, 39-21 at the half. Kansas outscored Baylor, 44-38 in the second half, won the battle on the boards, 46-37, dished out 17 assists, finished with six steals, and six blocks.

Offensively, Kansas shot 51.6 percent from the field, 25 percent from behind the arc, and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line. In leading for 38:33, the Jayhawks limited Baylor to just 29.6 percent shooting from the field and 25.9 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Kansas has had quite a bit of success in some of the bigger, more hyped games in Waco. Self, on Thursday, was asked if there is a common denominator that’s made that go KU’s way? ESPN’s CollegeDay will be live from Baylor on Saturday, so this is certainly another big game for Self and the Jayhawks.

With a win, Kansas would take a giant step forward in winning the Big 12 regular-season championship outright.

“Probably not,” said Self. “The last time we did play down there, we got our butts handed to us. And the time before we actually played really well and snuck one out. So, when we were both ... If they win that game, they're the number one team in the country. If we win that game, we probably move to number one. I think that's exactly what happened.

“And it kind of decided the league two years ago, and then last year they were so much better than everybody in the league,” he added. “It didn't have any league implications. But I don't think there's a common denominator. They've got really good guys, and we've got really good players, and it should be a fun game.”

Looking back at the first meeting in early February, just two players, Adam Flagler (16) and Kendall Brown (12) scored in double-figures for Baylor. At the time, James Akinjo entered the game as the second-leading scorer for the Bears.

However, against Kansas, Akinjo was held scoreless in 24 minutes of action. In all, he was 0-of-11 from the field and 0-of-5 from behind the arc.

“I think we did a good job on him,” said Self. “Even though Juan (Dajuan Harris) had him most of the time, we did a good job. And we did a good job on Flagler in the first half, but I will be real candid with you. When you play guards like that, that are that good, a lot of times it becomes a make or miss game. Because he can make all the same shots Saturday that he missed the other day. Or you could miss the same shots that you made in another game, because they're both great shot makers.

“And the show that Flagler put on in Stillwater was about as impressive as anybody's done all year long, including our guy,” he added. “And then Akinjo went through a game where he didn't make any shots. And then when the game was on the line, he makes two to win the game. So, they're both capable of ... Flagler, you know, both capable of getting 30. I think it's pretty evident that they're both very capable of doing that.”



