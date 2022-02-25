No. 5 Kansas ready for second clash with No. 10 Baylor
On February 5, No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 8 Baylor, 83-59 in Lawrence. Three players, Ochai Agbaji (18), Christian Braun (18), and Jalen Wilson (15) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks, while David McCormack (9), Mitch Lightfoot (8), Jalen Coleman-Lands (8), Joseph Yesufu (3), Dajuan Harris (2), and Bobby Pettiford (2) rounded out the scoring for Bill Self’s squad.
On Saturday night, No. 5 Kansas and No. 10 Baylor will clash on the hardwood for the second time this season. Self, on Thursday afternoon, was asked about the second matchup with the Bears?
“Well, I think it'll be highly competitive, fun game,” said Self. “You work a long time to play in games like this, so I know they'll enjoy it. I certainly hope we enjoy it. And it's kind of like a reward of both teams doing well to be able to host game day, or them hosting game day on a game late in a conference season that has implications. So, we'll be excited about it.”
The first meeting between Kansas and Baylor was, without question, a one-sided affair. Self’s squad led Scott Drew’s Bears, 39-21 at the half. Kansas outscored Baylor, 44-38 in the second half, won the battle on the boards, 46-37, dished out 17 assists, finished with six steals, and six blocks.
Offensively, Kansas shot 51.6 percent from the field, 25 percent from behind the arc, and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line. In leading for 38:33, the Jayhawks limited Baylor to just 29.6 percent shooting from the field and 25.9 percent shooting from behind the arc.
Kansas has had quite a bit of success in some of the bigger, more hyped games in Waco. Self, on Thursday, was asked if there is a common denominator that’s made that go KU’s way? ESPN’s CollegeDay will be live from Baylor on Saturday, so this is certainly another big game for Self and the Jayhawks.
With a win, Kansas would take a giant step forward in winning the Big 12 regular-season championship outright.
“Probably not,” said Self. “The last time we did play down there, we got our butts handed to us. And the time before we actually played really well and snuck one out. So, when we were both ... If they win that game, they're the number one team in the country. If we win that game, we probably move to number one. I think that's exactly what happened.
“And it kind of decided the league two years ago, and then last year they were so much better than everybody in the league,” he added. “It didn't have any league implications. But I don't think there's a common denominator. They've got really good guys, and we've got really good players, and it should be a fun game.”
Looking back at the first meeting in early February, just two players, Adam Flagler (16) and Kendall Brown (12) scored in double-figures for Baylor. At the time, James Akinjo entered the game as the second-leading scorer for the Bears.
However, against Kansas, Akinjo was held scoreless in 24 minutes of action. In all, he was 0-of-11 from the field and 0-of-5 from behind the arc.
“I think we did a good job on him,” said Self. “Even though Juan (Dajuan Harris) had him most of the time, we did a good job. And we did a good job on Flagler in the first half, but I will be real candid with you. When you play guards like that, that are that good, a lot of times it becomes a make or miss game. Because he can make all the same shots Saturday that he missed the other day. Or you could miss the same shots that you made in another game, because they're both great shot makers.
“And the show that Flagler put on in Stillwater was about as impressive as anybody's done all year long, including our guy,” he added. “And then Akinjo went through a game where he didn't make any shots. And then when the game was on the line, he makes two to win the game. So, they're both capable of ... Flagler, you know, both capable of getting 30. I think it's pretty evident that they're both very capable of doing that.”
Kansas, without question, is about to embark on its most difficult streak of the regular season, in terms of games played in so few days. Self’s squad plays at Baylor on Saturday, returns home to face TCU on Tuesday, plays at TCU on Thursday, and then returns home to face Texas on March 5.
Kansas, after a brief break in the action, will return to the court for the Big 12 Tournament that next week.
“Eight days, got to count Saturday twice,” said Self. “So, I would say, I think it's a challenge without question, but it's also the finish line too. So why can't guys get ... I don't think it'll have any impact on the first game, and on Tuesday we're both playing. And then we play the same team on Thursday that we played on Tuesday, so we both had the exact same schedule. So, it'll be tiresome with somebody like David, who's got a sore foot, that's where it could become an issue. The question will be the fatigue, I think, on the last game. In the last game, when usually you can see the finish line, you can drum up enough adrenaline and energy to go ahead and complete it.
“If we don't play well, that won't be the reason,” he added. “I guess it could be partial reason if somebody were to get hurt and you have a guy miss more games because of injury, or David's foot, if we have to rest him, something like that. But at this point in time, we're not thinking like that.”
Kansas, with the regular season nearing its end, is still dealing with a number of injuries with the most important part of the schedule approaching. Self, while addressing the media on Thursday, provided the very latest on David McCormack and Remy Martin.
"From what he told me that he injured it, didn't injure it, but he aggravated it or whatever at the very beginning of the game,” said Self when asked about David McCormack. “And I wasn't very happy with him to start, he wasn't moving well at all. And then the more you watched him, he ran very awkwardly. He doesn't always have the smoothest run, but certainly, it was more awkward the other night. So, we don't know, we think he's fine, but he's got a foot that we've known all along, going through the season. We've got to limit his reps and all that stuff. And it's late February, so he's exactly what we thought he would be right now.
“Hopefully, if we can get through this, this next four games, that puts us in a position ... even though the Big 12 tournament, you can't rest him,” he added. “But if we have to rest him Big 12 tournament, we'll rest him. But we just want him feeling as good as he possibly can going into the NCAA tournament, and that's still very realistic. But he's sore right now. You guys may not know this, he fell on his knee a couple of weeks ago and that thing's giving him problems too as far as swelling and stiffness, and everything. But a lot of times Dave looks like an older man when he starts. The other night he looked like an old man as far as his movements. And he didn't tell me about it, but I asked him and he said, "Yeah, I didn't have it."
Martin, who has been out of action since the Kentucky game, was expected to practice on Thursday, but his status for Saturday, as of Thursday, was still unknown.
“No, no. Bobby for sure, no,” said Self when asked about any change in status for Bobby Pettiford. “And Remy, I haven't spoken with him since the K-State since Tuesday night, but I do know that he's in getting treatment and all that stuff every day. And I would anticipate him practicing again today, but I just don't know what level, or if he'll be able to go full go, but I anticipate him being out there. So, I don't have an answer for you.”
Kansas will now hit the road to face No. 10 Baylor, Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. The contest will be televised on ESPN. ESPN College GameDay will originate from Waco, marking the second time this season KU has been featured on the show.